Haas are the first team to launch the livery of their 2023 car this afternoon with an online unveiling for Guenther Steiner’s team
The US-owned team also bring a new driver line-up to the table this season. Mick Schumacher was dropped at the end of last year for Nico Hulkenberg, who will partner Danish driver Kevin Magnussen.
Elsewhere, Red Bull are reportedly expected to strike a deal with American motor giant Ford ahead of the launch of their 2023 car in New York on Friday.
The reigning champions were last summer in talks with Porsche about a potential partnership but negotiations broke down. Yet now The Mirror report that Ford Motor Company are set to sign a deal with Christian Horner’s team, with the American company sending social media influencers to the launch of the RB19 on Friday when a deal could be formally announced.
Red Bull are reportedly on the verge of signing a deal with Ford ahead of their 2023 car launch on Friday.
Christian Horner’s team, who coasted to Drivers and Constructors’ success last season as Max Verstappen won his second world title, are in the market for an automotive partner having held talks with Porsche last summer.
Although negotiaions with the German giant broke down, several carmakers are in the market to join Formula 1 in the coming years given the sport’s surge in popularity.
The Ford Motor Company, who were last involved in F1 in 2004 alongside Jaguar, are one such interested party andThe Mirror report that a deal is expected to be agreed with Red Bull - and could be announced as early as Friday.
Red Bull launch their 2023 car, the RB19, on 3 February in New York City - where Ford have reportedly sent social media influencers in anticipation of a deal confirmation.
F1 news: Haas to reveal 2023 livery at first car launch today
Haas are the first team to launch the livery of their 2023 car this afternoon with an online unveiling for Guenther Steiner’s team
The US-owned team also bring a new driver line-up to the table this season. Mick Schumacher was dropped at the end of last year for Nico Hulkenberg, who will partner Danish driver Kevin Magnussen.
While the formal model of 2023 car won’t be unveiled, the new livery - with new sponsor MoneyGram - will be official. You can follow the reveal right here on The Independent at 2pm (BST).
