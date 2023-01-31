✕ Close Hulkenberg To Replace Schumacher At Haas

Haas are the first team to launch the livery of their 2023 car this afternoon with an online unveiling for Guenther Steiner’s team

The US-owned team also bring a new driver line-up to the table this season. Mick Schumacher was dropped at the end of last year for Nico Hulkenberg, who will partner Danish driver Kevin Magnussen.

Elsewhere, Red Bull are reportedly expected to strike a deal with American motor giant Ford ahead of the launch of their 2023 car in New York on Friday.

The reigning champions were last summer in talks with Porsche about a potential partnership but negotiations broke down. Yet now The Mirror report that Ford Motor Company are set to sign a deal with Christian Horner’s team, with the American company sending social media influencers to the launch of the RB19 on Friday when a deal could be formally announced.

