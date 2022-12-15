Mick Schumacher joins Mercedes in reserve role after Ferrari partnership ends

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Mick Schumahcer has joined Mercedes as a reserve driver for 2023 after his partnership with Ferrari ended.

Schumacher was dropped from his race seat at Haas at the end of the 2022 campaign after two frustrating seasons, with Nico Hulkenberg replacing him.

Now Mick - son of seven-time world champion and Ferrari legend Michael Schumacher - has lost his ties with the Scuderia, where he performed reserve and junior roles after joining the young driver programme in 2019.

Yet less than an hour after the Scuderia confirmed the news, Mercedes announced that they had signed the 23-year-old on as a reserve driver for 2023 as back-up for Lewis Hamilton and George Russell.

In Abu Dhabi last month, Mercedes boss Toto Wolff did not rule out taking Schumacher on in a reserve role next year, with the Silver Arrows forming a close relationship with the Schumacher family after Michael raced with the team from 2010-2012.

In a press release on the Mercedes website, Schumacher said: “I am thrilled to be part of the Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team as their reserve driver for 2023, and I am committed to give it my all to contribute to their performance in this very competitive and professional environment.

“I take this as a new start, and I am just excited and grateful to Toto and everybody involved for putting their trust in me. F1 is such a fascinating world, and you never stop learning, so I look forward to absorbing more knowledge and putting in all my efforts for the benefit of the Mercedes team.”

Wolff added: “Mick is a talented young driver and we’re delighted to have him join the Team. He is a hard worker, has a calm and methodical approach and is still hungry to learn and improve as a driver.

“These are all important qualities, and we’re excited for him to help us develop the W14. We also know that with two years of experience racing in Formula One under his belt, he will be ready to step into the car at short notice to replace either Lewis or George, should that need arise.”

Mick Schumacher has joined Mercedes as a reserve driver for 2023 (Mercedes/Twitter)

Ferrari’s statement, confirming the end of the partnership, read: “Scuderia Ferrari and Mick Schumacher have mutually decided not to extend their collaboration, after working together for four years with Mick having been part of the Ferrari Driver Academy.

“Mick joined the Ferrari family through the young driver programme in 2019 and, as an FDA driver, competed in Formula 2 for two seasons with the Prema Racing team. He won three races and secured the 2020 championship title. The following year, he made his Formula 1 debut with the Haas F1 Team.

“He raced for the team for two years, starting in 43 races and scoring 12 points, finishing 6th in this year’s Austrian Grand Prix and 8th in the British Grand Prix. In addition, he covered the role of reserve driver for Scuderia Ferrari for the 2022 Formula 1 season.

“Scuderia Ferrari thanks Mick for these four years and the many kilometres covered together, and wishes him all the best for the future.”

Daniel Ricciardo - who himself was dropped by McLaren - has taken a reserve role at Red Bull and Mercedes had reserve opportunities available given the departure of Nyck de Vries to AlphaTauri for 2023.

Mick’s father Michael won five of his seven world titles with the Scuderia during an illustrious period for the team between 2000-2004.