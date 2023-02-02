FIA formally opens applications for new teams to join F1 grid

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The FIA have formally opened the process for applications to join the Formula 1 grid for 2025 at the earliest

FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem last month verbally announced that world motorsport’s governing body were opening an “expressions of interest” process for new teams to join the paddock.

Since then, Andretti have announced a partnership with General Motors under their Cadillac brand to target an F1 entry, while Audi has purchased a minority stake in Sauberahead of their entry in 2026, when new engine regulations come into force.

Now the FIA have formally confirmed the application process, with prospective entries having until 30 April to submit applications - with a decision expected by 30 June.

In a statement on Thursday, the FIA detailed that entries would be based on “rigorous financial and technical analysis” and “sustainability and positive societal impact criteria.”

It details: “For the first time ever, any candidate would be required to address how it would manage the sustainability challenge and how it plans to achieve a net-zero CO2 impact by 2030.

“Any prospective F1 team would also need to illustrate how they intend to achieve a positive societal impact through its participation in the sport. This would help meet the mutual aims of the FIA and Formula One Management.”

Ben Sulayem, who has come under heavy scrutiny from Formula 1 in the past week for publicly providing an opinion on the sport’s commercial rights, said: “The growth and appeal of the FIA Formula One World Championship is at unprecedented levels.

“The FIA believes the conditions are right for interested parties, which meet the selection criteria, to express a formal interest in entering the Championship.

“For the first time ever, as part of the selection conditions, we are requesting that candidates set out how they would meet the FIA’s sustainability benchmarks and how they would make a positive societal impact through sport.

“The process is a logical extension of the positive acceptance of the FIA’s 2026 F1 Power Unit Regulations from engine manufacturers which has attracted Audi to Formula 1 and created interest among other potential entrants.”

The announcement comes amid speculation Red Bull will announce a collaboration with Ford at their season launch in New York tomorrow.

Porsche, whose talks with Red Bull broke down last summer, are another interested party.

