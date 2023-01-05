Andretti joins forces with General Motors to target Formula 1 entry

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Andretti Autosport have teamed up with General Motors to launch a bid to gain entry into Formula 1.

The two American automotive and motorsport giants have joined forces and with GM represented by the Cadillac brand, the Andretti Cadillac team would be formed - based in the USA with a support facility in the UK.

The announcement comes after FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem revealed the FIA are looking into the prospect of increasing the number of teams in Formula 1 beyond the current tally of 10.

Andretti’s press release added that the prospective team will submit a formal “Expression of Interest” once the FIA open their process, while the team would compete with at least one American driver. Colton Herta, one of Andretti’s IndyCar driver who missed out on an F1 seat this year due to not having the requisite superlicence points, would be the frontrunner.

Michael Andretti, chairman and CEO of Andretti Global and son of 1978 F1 world champion Mario Andretti, said: “I feel that we are well suited to be a new team for Formula One and can bring value to the series and our partners, and excitement for the fans.

“I’m proud to have GM and Cadillac alongside us as we pursue this goal. GM and Andretti share a legacy born out of the love of racing. We now have the opportunity to combine our motorsport passions and dedication to innovation to build a true American F1 bid.

“Together, we will continue to follow procedures and steps put forth by the FIA during the evaluation process. In the meantime, we continue to optimistically prepare should we be fortunate enough to have Andretti Cadillac formally approved as a Formula One contender.”

F1 is growing in popularity worldwide as illustrated by the record 24-race calendar this year - including three races in the United States for the first time as Las Vegas joins Austin and Miami - and that growth has triggered interest from afar to join the current 10-team grid.

Ben Sulayem, who took over as FIA boss at the beginning of last year, has opened the door for interested parties to reveal their interest.

Andretti Autosport (pictured, owner Michael Andretti) have teamed up with General Motors to launch a bid to gain entry into Formula 1 (Getty Images)

The 61-year-old tweeted after Andretti’s announcement: “I welcome the news of the Cadillac and Andretti partnership and the FIA looks forward to further discussions on the FIA F1 World Championship Expressions of Interest process.”

In a statement in response to the news, F1 said: “There is great interest in the F1 project at this time with a number of conversations continuing that are not as visible as others.

“We all want to ensure the championship remains credible and stable and any new entrant request will be assessed on criteria to meet those objectives by all the relevant stakeholders.

“Any new entrant request requires the agreement of both F1 and the FIA.”

Audi have announced their entry into Formula 1 from 2026 when new regulations come into force, though they are effectively taking the place of Sauber/Alfa Romeo on the grid.

Porsche were similarly looking into a deal with current world champions Red Bull but talks broke down last summer.

The 2023 season, which currently has a mid-April slot to fill as a result of the Chinese Grand Prix’s cancellation, starts in Bahrain on March 5.