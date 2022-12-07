Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

F1 confirms record 24-race 2023 calendar with Las Vegas GP new addition

The 2023 season will start in Bahrain on 5 March and end in Abu Dhabi on 26 November

Kieran Jackson
Formula 1 Correspondent
Wednesday 07 December 2022 11:41
Comments
Viva Las Vegas! F1 confirms night race from 2023

The FIA has released a record-24 race calendar for the 2023 Formula 1 season with Las Vegas a brand new addition.

The record-breaking campaign will start on 5 March in Bahrain and end in Abu Dhabi on 26 November, with the race on the Las Vegas strip taking place on Saturday November 18, the week before the final Grand Prix.

Formula 1 have also announced a new three-year deal with Monaco for one of the world’s most famous races to take place in the principality until 2025.

The British Grand Prix at Silverstone moves to 9 July - a week later than this year’s race - while the Chinese Grand Prix returns to the calendar on 16 April for the first time since the Covid pandemic began

Qatar will also host its second ever F1 Grand Prix, after making its debut in 2021, on 8 October. The French Grand Prix at Circuit Paul Ricard has been dropped.

There are two triple-headers slated in: from 21 May-4 June at Imola, Monaco and Barcelona and 22 October-5 November in Austin, Mexico City and Sao Paulo.

Recommended

The Belgian Grand Prix signed a one-year extension with Formula 1 this year and the race at Spa-Francorhamps moves from its usual August bank holiday slot to 30 July - the final race before the summer break.

The Azerbaijan Grand Prix in Baku also moves to earlier in the calendar, from mid-June this year to 30 April next year, taking place a week before the second-ever Miami Grand Prix.

F1 president Stefano Domenicali said: “We are excited to announce the 2023 calendar with 24 races around the world. Formula 1 has unprecedented demand to host races and it is important we get the balance right for the entire sport.

“We are very pleased with the strong momentum Formula 1 continues to experience and it is great news that we will be able to bring our passionate fans a mix of exciting new locations such as Las Vegas to the Championship with much loved venues across Europe, Asia and the Americas.”

FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem said: “The presence of 24 races on the 2023 FIA Formula One World Championship calendar is further evidence of the growth and appeal of the sport on a global scale.

“The addition of new venues and the retention of traditional events underlines the FIA’s sound stewardship of the sport. I am delighted that we will be able to take Formula 1’s new era of exciting racing, created by the FIA’s 2022 Regulations, to a broader fan base in 2023.

“In framing the 2023 F1 calendar, WMSC Members have also been mindful of the timing of the prestigious 24 Hours of Le Mans.”

The 24 Hours of Le Mans Centenary race takes place on the weekend of 10-11 June, with no F1 race scheduled.

Here is the 2023 calendar in full:

March 5 - Bahrain

March 19 - Saudi Arabia

April 2 - Australia

April 16 - TBC (China - CANCELLED)

April 30 - Azerbaijan (sprint weekend)

May 7 - Miami

May 21 - Emilia-Romagna

May 28 - Monaco

June 4 - Spain

June 18 - Canada

July 2 - Austria (sprint weekend)

July 9 - United Kingdom

July 23 - Hungary

July 30 - Belgium (sprint weekend)

August 27 - Netherlands

September 3 - Italy

September 17 - Singapore

September 24 - Japan

October 8 - Qatar (sprint weekend)

October 22 - USA (sprint weekend)

October 29 - Mexico

November 5 - Brazil (sprint weekend)

Recommended

November 18 - Las Vegas

November 26 - Abu Dhabi

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in