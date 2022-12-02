Jump to content

Chinese Grand Prix cancelled in 2023 due to zero-covid policy, F1 confirms

The race in Shanghai has not taken place since 2019 due to the country’s tough stance on Covid-19

Kieran Jackson
Formula 1 Correspondent
Friday 02 December 2022 11:24
Comments
Formula 1 has confirmed that the 2023 Chinese Grand Prix will not take place due to the country’s zero-covid policy.

The race in Shanghai has not taken place since 2019 due to Covid-19 and the country’s tough stance on lockdowns, which is the primary reason for the current protests across the country.

Last year, F1 extended its contract with the race until 2025 and the Grand Prix was added to the 2023 calendar for the weekend of 14-16 April - but that will now not take place with the race cancelled for the fourth year running.

Formula 1 has confirmed that the 2023 Chinese Grand Prix will not take place

(AFP via Getty Images)

Alternative options to replace that mid-April slot in the record-breaking 24-race calendar are currently being discussed between race promoters and Formula 1.

An F1 statement read: “Formula 1 can confirm, following dialogue with the promoter and relevant authorities, that the 2023 Chinese Grand Prix will not take place due to the ongoing difficulties presented by the COVID-19 situation.

“Formula 1 is assessing alternative options to replace the slot on the 2023 calendar and will provide an update on this in due course.”

F1 first raced at the Shanghai International Circuit in 2004. Lewis Hamilton has the best record in China, finishing top of the podium six times - most recently in 2019.

The 2023 season, featuring a new race in Las Vegas, is set to start in Bahrain on March 5.

