Formula 1: Ferrari team principal Mattia Binotto resigns

Ferrari team principal Mattia Binotto has resigned and will leave his position by the end of 2022, it has been confirmed.

The Italian, 53, has been with Ferrari since 1995. In a statement on Tuesday, 29 November, he said the announcement came "with regret."

"I am leaving a company that I love, which I have been part of for 28 years, with the serenity that comes from the convinction that I have made every effort to achieve the objectives set."

"I think it is right to take this step at this time."

