F1 reveals record 24-race 2023 calendar with Las Vegas GP new addition
The 2023 season will start in Bahrain on March 5 and end in Abu Dhabi on November 26
The FIA has released a record-24 race calendar for the 2023 Formula 1 season with Las Vegas a brand new addition.
The record-breaking campaign will start on March 5 in Bahrain and end in Abu Dhabi on November 26, with the race on the Las Vegas strip taking place on Saturday November 18, the week before the final Grand Prix.
The British Grand Prix at Silverstone moves to July 9 - a week later than this year’s race - while the Chinese Grand Prix returns to the calendar on April 16 for the first time since the Covid pandemic began
Qatar will also host its second ever F1 Grand Prix, after making its debut in 2021, on October 8.
There are two triple-headers slated in: from May 21-June 4 at Imola, Monaco and Barcelona and October 22-November 5 in Austin, Mexico City and Sao Paulo.
The Belgian Grand Prix signed a one-year extension with Formula 1 this year and the race at Spa-Francorhamps moves from its usual August bank holiday slot to July 30 - the final race before the summer break.
The Azerbaijan Grand Prix in Baku also moves to earlier in the calendar, from mid-June this year to April 30 next year, taking place a week before the second-ever Miami Grand Prix.
F1 president Stefano Domenicali said: “We are excited to announce the 2023 calendar with 24 races around the world. Formula 1 has unprecedented demand to host races and it is important we get the balance right for the entire sport.
“We are very pleased with the strong momentum Formula 1 continues to experience and it is great news that we will be able to bring our passionate fans a mix of exciting new locations such as Las Vegas to the Championship with much loved venues across Europe, Asia and the Americas.”
FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem said: “The presence of 24 races on the 2023 FIA Formula One World Championship calendar is further evidence of the growth and appeal of the sport on a global scale.
“The addition of new venues and the retention of traditional events underlines the FIA’s sound stewardship of the sport. I am delighted that we will be able to take Formula 1’s new era of exciting racing, created by the FIA’s 2022 Regulations, to a broader fan base in 2023.
“In framing the 2023 F1 calendar, WMSC Members have also been mindful of the timing of the prestigious 24 Hours of Le Mans.”
The 24 Hours of Le Mans Centenary race takes place on the weekend of June 10-11, with no F1 race scheduled.
Here is the 2023 calendar in full:
March 5 - Bahrain
March 19 - Saudi Arabia
April 2 - Australia
April 16 - China
April 30 - Azerbaijan
May 7 - Miami
May 21 - Emilia-Romagna
May 28 - Monaco
June 4 - Spain
June 18 - Canada
July 2 - Austria
July 9 - United Kingdom
July 23 - Hungary
July 30 - Belgium
August 27 - Netherlands
September 3 - Italy
September 17 - Singapore
September 24 - Japan
October 8 - Qatar
October 22 - USA
October 29 - Mexico
November 5 - Brazil
November 18 - Las Vegas
November 26 - Abu Dhabi
