Audi selects Sauber as strategic partner for 2026 Formula 1 team

Audi has confirmed that it will partner up with Sauber as they enter Formula 1 in 2026.

Following their announcement in August that they will join F1 as a power unit supplier, the German car manufacturer confirmed that the company plans to acquire a stake in the Sauber Group.

Sauber, who are currently running under the Alfa Romeo banner, will develop and manufacture the car as Audi create the power unit.

“We are convinced that together we will form a strong team,” Audi AG board member Oliver Hoffmann said.

