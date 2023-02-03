For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Christian Horner has revealed Red Bull have only made “subtle changes” to their new car ahead of the 2023 Formula 1 season.

After claiming the constructors’ championship in 2022, the team principal has lauded the talent of his drivers Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez.

And Horner believes the team can get even better despite their dominance last season after showcasing the RB19.

“It’s taking all the lessons from the RB18,” Horner said. “There’s been some subtle changes. The tyres are slightly different too but RB19 draws on all the strengths.

“We are mavericks, we are pushing the boundaries. In Bahrain in a couple of weeks time we will get to see everyone’s car and see if we have missed something, have we not. There is going to be highs and lows along the way but I think we are in a good place. We are going to have to be at the top of our game this season.”

While Verstappen is happy with the livery given recent success.

“Our livery has been pretty similar for a few years now but it’s a cool looking car,” said the world champion. “We’ve had a lot of success like that so why change it up?

Perez, meanwhile, is focusing on his fitness, emphasising the need to ramp up training in the coming weeks.

The Mexican said: “It’s about getting up to a good physical level because it’s a very short time we’re in the car - just a day and a half each before the season starts. That’s the key.”

Red Bull unveiled the new car in New York, which added extra buzz to the defending champions ahead of the first Grand Prix in Bahrain on 5 March.

Horner said: “It’s incredibly special to be here in the Big Apple. The US is playing such a big role in Formula 1 these days.... so it seemed fitting to unveil the RB19 and do it here in New York City

“It’s fantastic to see the US embrace Formula 1. The US are really engaging in Formula 1, we’re seeing a much younger fanbase coming into the sport. It’s a really exciting time.

“We’re getting on for preparing the season ahead. We’ve got tremendous support and we’re looking forward to this busy season.

“It’s going to be an incredible season. Our rivals haven’t stood still. We’re expecting Ferrari to be competitive, Mercedes will be there. This time of year, it’s all a big unknown. In Bahrain we’ll see everyone’s car and we’ll see if we’ve missed something or not!”