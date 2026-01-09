Audi become first F1 team to complete laps in new-look 2026 car

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Audi have become the first team to drive their 2026 car after the new outfit completed a filming day in Barcelona on Friday.

The German manufacturer, who will also use their own power unit, have taken over the now-defunct Sauber team as the sport enters a new phase of rules and regulations this year.

Drivers Nico Hulkenberg and Gabriel Bortoleto were at the wheel of the new Audi car at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya- as the team utilised one of two 100km filming days permitted under the regulations.

Videos emerged on social media of the Audi car in action on Friday, with the team’s official livery reveal taking place in Berlin on Tuesday 20 January.

Barcelona will host this year’s first of three tests, with all 11 teams taking part in a private testing week from January 26-30 before two official three-day tests in Bahrain in February.

Audi is one of two new teams on the grid this year, with Cadillac joining as the sport’s 11th team. The American team, owned by General Motors, will use Ferrari engines until at least 2029.

Audi will be led by former Red Bull sporting director Jonathan Wheatley as team principal, with ex-Ferrari team boss Mattia Binottto the CEO of the F1 outfit.

The German company have won the 24 Hours of Le Mans event 13 times and the World Rally Championship four times, but they have never previously competed in Formula 1.

Audi enter F1 this season (car pictured at launch event last November) ( AFP/Getty )

The team will work out of Sauber’s former hub in Hinwil, Switzerland, with the engine programme located in Neuburg an der Donau in Bavaria, Germany.

Ford are another new automotive giant entering the sport this year, in partnership with Red Bull as the pair launch Red Bull-Ford powertrains; the first time Red Bull have built their own engine.

Red Bull and Racing Bulls will be the first teams to unveil their 2026 liveries at a launch event at Ford HQ in Detroit next Thursday.

The 2026 season starts on 8 March with the Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne.