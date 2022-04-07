What time is Australia Grand Prix practice and how can I watch it?
The Australian Grand Prix has returned to the F1 calendar for the 2022 season ahead of the opening practice sessions on Friday
Formula One will return to the Albert Race Circuit for the first time since 2019 as the Australian Grand Prix gets underway this weekend in Melbourne.
After the past two races were not held due to Covid-19, there have been significant changes to the track and the drivers will get their first taste of the alterations at practice on Friday.
Sebastian Vettel will also return to the track for the first time in three weeks after missing the opening two races of the season due to Covid, while Mick Schumacher is also back after his crash in qualifying in Saudi Arabia ruled him out in Jeddah.
Elsewhere, Mercedes and Lewis Hamilton will be looking to cut the gap to Red Bull and Ferrari after introducing some “phased upgrades” since the opening two races of the season, which has seen the team struggle with the aerodynamics of their W13.
Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the opening day of action at the Australian Grand Prix.
When is Australian Grand Prix practice?
The opening practice sessions takes place at 4am BST on Friday 8 April while the second gets underway at 7am later that morning. Both sessions last one hour.
How can I watch it?
Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the Australian Grand Prix live on Sky Sports across the race weekend. Coverage of Free Practice 1 begins at 3.30am BST on Friday on Sky Sports F1, with Free Practice 2 following from 6.45am.
What is the schedule for the Australian Grand Prix weekend? (All times BST)
Friday 8 April
F1 Driver and Media Activity: 12.30am - 2.30am
Free Practice 1: 4am-5am
Free Practice 2: 7am-8am
Saturday 9 April
Teams Press Conference: 1:30am - 2:30pm
Free Practice 3: 4am-5am
Qualifying: 7am-8am
Sunday 10 April
Australian Grand Prix: 6am - 8am
Driver Standings
1. Charles Leclerc, Ferrari (45 points)
2. Carlos Sainz, Ferrari (33)
3. Max Verstappen, Red Bull (25)
4. George Russell, Mercedes (22)
5. Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes (16)
6. Esteban Ocon, Alpine (14)
7. Sergio Perez, Red Bull (12)
8. Kevin Magnussen, Haas (12)
9. Valtteri Bottas, Alfa Romeo (8)
10. Lando Norris, McLaren (6)
11. Yuki Tsunoda, AlphaTauri (4)
12. Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri (4)
13. Fernando Alonso, Alpine (2)
14. Zhou Guanyu, Alfa Romeo (2)
All other drivers yet to score.
