F1 qualifying: What time is Azerbaijan Grand Prix today and how can I watch?
Everything you need to know as drivers fight for Azerbaijan Grand Prix pole position in Baku
Charles Leclerc will attempt to claim a fourth pole position in a row in qualifying for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix today.
The Ferrari driver went fastest in Friday’s practice session as he edged out the Red Bulls of Sergio Perez and Max Verstappen in Baku.
Leclerc, who also secured pole at last season’s Azerbaijan Grand Prix, trails Verstappen by nine points in the drivers standings.
But the 24-year-old went fastest by a quarter-of-a-second round the Baku street circuit, as Fernando Alonso and Carlos Sainz completed the top five.
Here’s everything you need to know ahead of qualifying today.
When is Azerbaijan Grand Prix qualifying?
Qualifying will get underway at 3pm BST on Saturday 11 June.
How can I watch it?
It will be shown live on Sky Sports F1, with live coverage of qualifying starting from 2pm. If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription. We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.
Azerbaijan Grand Prix - full schedule
Saturday 11 June
Qualifying: 3 - 4pm
Sunday 12 June
Race: 12 - 2pm
Drivers standings
- Max Verstappen - 125 points
- Charles Leclerc - 116 points
- Sergio Perez - 110 points
- George Russell - 84 points
- Carlos Sainz - 83 points
- Lewis Hamilton - 50 points
- Lando Norris - 48 points
- Valtteri Bottas - 40 points
- Esteban Ocon - 30 points
- Kevin Magnussen - 15 points
- Daniel Ricciardo - 11 points
- Yuki Tsunoda - 11 points
- Fernando Alonso - 10 points
- Pierre Gasly - 6 points
- Sebastian Vettel - 5 points
- Alex Albon - 3 points
- Lance Stroll - 2 points
- Guanyu Zhou - 1 point
- Mick Schumacher - 0 points
- Nico Hulkenberg - 0 points
- Nicholas Latifi - 0 points
