F1 qualifying LIVE: Azerbaijan Grand Prix final practice updates with Leclerc set to battle Red Bulls for pole
Follow for live F1 updates from the Azerbaijan Grand Prix qualifying as Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc looks to claim a fourth pole position in a row at the Baku street circuit. Although he was denied victory at the Monaco Grand Prix last time out and is without a race win in two months, Leclerc has been on sensational Saturday form and appears to be quick again on the coast of the Caspian Sea after topping the timesheets on Friday’s second free practice session.
Leclerc secured pole position here last year, although it was Sergio Perez who went on to take victory in what was a chaotic race. Perez, fresh off his victory in Monte Carlo, has had the edge over world champion and championship leader Max Verstappen so far this weekend and could lead the Red Bull fight as the team try to deny Leclerc another pole position.
Before qualifying gets underway, the third and final practice session will take place as Mercedes and Lewis Hamilton desperately look for improvements. The seven-time world champion could only finish P12 in Friday’s practice session as Mercedes were again off the pace and struggling with ‘porpoising’, which seems to be causing the team difficulties on the long and bumpy pit straight. Follow live updates from FP3 and qualifying ahead of the Azerbaijan Grand Prix below:
Russell frustrated as Mercedes left behind Ferrari and Red Bull
“It was a tricky day, we weren’t as competitive as we would have liked. Again, a tricky track to get the tyres in the right window. You see with a number of drivers, their fastest laps were coming right at the end of the run, whereas Ferrari and Red Bull, they seemed to be able to turn it on. At the moment, they just have an inherently faster car than us and we’ve done everything we can to try and catch up.
“If we’re totally on top of the tyres we’re not going to fully close that gap – or we’re definitely not going to close that gap, they’re just too far ahead. So that’s probably 50% of our issues – the rest is just the lack of performance we have at the moment.”
Leclerc prepared for Verstappen challenge in qualifying
“We’ve had a hard Friday because overall I think we’ve improved quite a lot from FP1 to FP2 but there’s still another step that we have to do from today to tomorrow. I also feel Iike in FP2 nobody really put a lap in and neither did we – actually I think Max [Verstappen] and Carlos [Sainz] didn’t actually improve on the softs, so there’s still quite a lot of question marks.
“I think the positive to take away from today is that the tyre degradation was good and the race pace was very strong, so that is good.”
Verstappen voices opposition to ‘completely wrong’ F1 driver salary cap
Max Verstappen says Formula 1 introducing a salary cap for drivers would be "completely wrong". The sport is looking at ways of becoming more sustainable long-term with an overall budget cap introduced last season in a bid to keep costs down.
Driver salaries are not currently included in that cap but there is speculation that they soon could be. Reigning world champion Verstappen, whose deal with Red Bull is understood to be worth upwards of £40m per year, is against the idea.
"It's still all a bit vague. I think no one really knows where it's going to go," he said ahead of this weekend's Azerbaijan Grand Prix in Baku.
"But from my side, it's completely wrong because I think at the moment F1 is becoming more and more popular and everyone is making more and more money, including the teams, F1 (owners) - everyone is benefiting.
"So why should the drivers, with their IP rights and everything, be capped, who actually bring the show and put their lives at risk, because we do. So for me, it's completely wrong."
Hamilton responds to FIA president’s criticism for ‘imposing his beliefs’ in F1
Lewis Hamilton has told the ruler of Formula One’s governing body that he will not be silenced – and encouraged his fellow drivers to be more outspoken.
Ahead of this weekend’s Azerbaijan Grand Prix, FIA president Mohammed ben Sulayem questioned whether Hamilton, Sebastian Vettel and Lando Norris should express their views.
Hamilton, who has become a leading voice for improving diversity within the sport, said: “I heard that he clarified things on social media which is positive. But it doesn’t stop us from doing what we are doing.
“The sport is continuously growing. We have a bigger audience than ever before. And it continues to be an important platform for us to use our voices, every single one of us, to do more and to speak out more on things and to spark more conversations.
“Creating a more inclusive environment is so important, as is focusing on better diversity within our own organisation. But also it is so important in the sport because it is moving at a very slow pace and we need more people to utilise their platforms.
“I encourage all the drivers to be more outspoken in the future and speak about things they care about.”
Ricciardo reveals talks with McLaren team boss amid rumours over F1 future
Daniel Ricciardo has said he has spoken to McLaren team boss Zak Brown and felt he had the team’s full support amid speculation surrounding his Formula One future with the former champions.
The 32-year-old moved to McLaren from Renault last season with his contract running until the end of 2023 but his struggles to get to grips with the Woking-based team’s car have continued into a second season, raising questions about whether he will see out the length of his deal.
“Yeah, so, firstly we’ve spoken, we’ve had a catch up,” Ricciardo told reporters at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix. “The clarity is clear for us moving forward, my contract is clear with the team until the end of next year, I’m fully committed.
“I have the full support of the team and we want to do it together,” he added.
Rosberg banned from F1 paddock after failing to get Covid vaccine
Former world champion Nico Rosberg has been banned from the Formula One paddock after failing to get the Covid-19 vaccine.
Rosberg, who beat Lewis Hamilton to the 2016 title before retiring just five days later, now works as a pundit for Sky Sports.
But the 36-year-old is having to conduct his role remotely following the sport’s new-for-2022 Covid requirements.
All travelling Formula One personnel - including drivers, team members, caterers and media - must be fully-vaccinated to access the paddock.
When is Azerbaijan Grand Prix qualifying?
Qualifying will get underway at 3pm BST on Saturday 11 June.
How can I watch it?
It will be shown live on Sky Sports F1, with live coverage of qualifying starting from 2pm. If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription. We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.
Hamilton and Mercedes struggles continue in Baku
Hamilton heads into Sunday’s Azerbaijan GP – the eighth round of 22 this season – already 75 points behind Verstappen, the equivalent of three victories.
And his Mercedes team continue to combat the porpoising problems which have wreaked havoc on their campaign as both Hamilton and team-mate George Russell suffered from heavy bouncing on Friday.
At one point in the first session, Hamilton’s race engineer Peter Bonnington advised his driver to be wary of crossing the pit-entry line when he completed a lap.
A frustrated Hamilton replied: “It is so bumpy, I couldn’t see the line.”
Russell, who has finished ahead of Hamilton at every round bar the season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix to move 34 points clear of his team-mate in the standings, finished seventh, 1.3 seconds off the pace.
Leclerc edges out Perez in second practice session in Azerbaijan
Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc took top spot in practice for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix as Lewis Hamilton laboured to 12th.
Leclerc, denied victory on home soil in Monaco a fortnight ago when his team were caught flat-footed in the wet-dry conditions, edged out Sergio Perez in Baku.
Fresh from winning in Monte Carlo, and penning a new contract which will see him remain in Red Bull colours until 2024, Perez was quickest in the opening running of the weekend.
But the Mexican was gazumped by Leclerc later in the day, trailing the Ferrari man by a quarter of a second.
Ferrari and Red Bull continue to be the top of the Formula One class with world champion Max Verstappen third in the order, three-tenths back.
Good morning
Good morning and welcome to updates from the Azerbaijan Grand Prix qualifying as Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc looks to claim a fourth pole position in a row at the Baku street circuit. Although he was denied victory at the Monaco Grand Prix last time out and is without a race win in two months, Leclerc has been on sensational Saturday form and appears to be quick again on the coast of the Caspian Sea after topping the timesheets on Friday’s second free practice session.
We’ll bring build-up to the afternoon’s action and updates from FP3 ahead of lights out.
