F1 practice LIVE: Canadian Grand Prix updates and times as Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes seek improvements
Follow the first practice at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve as the build-up to the Canadian Grand Prix continues
Follow live F1 coverage as the Canadian Grand Prix weekend kicks off with free practice sessions one and two in Montreal.
The big news of the week is the FIA’s decision to “reduce or eliminate” porpoising on the advice of its medical team - just days after Lewis Hamilton suffered with severe back pain in the Azerbaijan Grand Prix. Hamilton required assistance to get out of his Mercedes after his car bounced up and down at high speed throughout last Sunday’s race.
Mercedes ran their machines close to the ground in Baku to produce lower downforce. But the move exaggerated the bouncing, and under the FIA’s new technical directive, Mercedes might be required to raise the ride height of their cars which could further slow them down.
At the front of the grid, Max Verstappen will be hoping to extend his lead over chief title rival Charles Leclerc after he took full advantage of the Ferrari driver retiring last weekend with the race victory.
Follow all the latest updates as we build towards this weekend’s Canadian Grand Prix:
Russell insist driver safety should be priority
Mercedes’ George Russell, who serves as director of drivers’ union the Grand Prix Drivers’ Association, has welcomed the FIA directive legislating against severe porpoising, saying safety must be prioiritised over performance.
Red Bull have been the most fervent opponents of the FIA intervention, having taken the lead in both championships this season, but Russell insists that the change is a benefit for everyone’s health and safety.
“It’s clearly a safety concern,” he told Sky Sports F1. “There are lots of different agendas out there, but every driver at some point has come out and said how bad this is. It’s a shame to see some trying to prioritise performance over driver health.”
Wolff not interested in discussing Hamilton replacement
Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff has brushed aside talk of replacing Lewis Hamilton with another driver come 2024.
The seven-time world champion’s current contract runs until the end of the 2023 campaign, but with Sergio Perez having been tied down until 2024 by Red Bull, speculation has cropped up that AlphaTauri’s Pierre Gasly could be a potential target for Mercedes in a few seasons’ time. But Wolff says nothing has been discussed.
“No door is open for us,” the Austrian said. “We have one strength – it’s the two guys [Hamilton and George Russell] – and if I looked at the driver market and what’s happening there, it would just distract me,” he affirmed. Are we starting talking 2024 contracts? In June 2022?”
Vettel and Alonso joke about continuing into 2026
Sebastian Vettel and Fernando Alonso boast six Formula 1 world championships between them, and both have put in a series of impressive performances this season proving that they still have the pace to compete with F1’s crop of talented youngsters.
Alonso is currently negotiating an extension to his Alpine deal, which is due to expire at the end of the current campaign, while Vettel’s future is uncertain as he weighs up his own future with Aston Martin.
Asked whether he could continue until 2026 and join a potential Porsche F1 entry when Volkswagen is due to move into the sport, Vettel said: “How old are we going to be in 2026, Fernando? You will be 46 and I will be your age now. We should keep going, yeah?”
Leclerc facing inevitable grid penalties
Charles Leclerc is facing some inevitable grid penalties after Ferrari said the power unit which failed during last weekend’s Azerbaijan Grand Prix is unsalvageable.
That retirement meant both the turbo and MGU-H are considered beyond reapir, and Ferrari are likely to have to use extra parts beyond their alloted allocation in order to complete the season, which will herald grid penalties for the Monegasque driver.
A penalty of five grid spots is given for each extra part used during the season, and there are rumours Ferrari could take a double hit this weekend and use an extra turbo and MGU-H each in Montréal.
Verstappen and Hamilton disagree on FIA intervention
After a plethora of drivers including Carlos Sainz, Pierre Gasly and Daniel Ricciardo demanded the FIA intervene in order to regulate against porpoising on health and safety grounds following the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, the motorsport governing body issued a directive earlier this week instructing teams to keep bouncing to a specified minimum or face punishment.
The move is designed to prevent drivers from suffering porpoising so intense that it causes them back issues and allays fears of potential brain damage in the long run.
Most drivers, includign Lewis Hamilton, have spoken in favour of the change in today’s press conferences.
World champion Max Verstappen, though, disagrees and says “rule changes in the middle of the year I don’t think are correct.”
Hamilton reveals reason for backing Schiff in bigotry row
Earlier this week Lewis Hamilton gave public backing to Sky Sports presenter Naomi Schiff, who had been the subject of a widely-berated social media post which implied she had been given work as a motorsport pundit based on her gender and race.
Schiff though is a Rwandan-Belgian professional racer, and has spent the past few years honing her skills as a presenter and pundit in W Series and F1 coverage with Channel 4. Her contributions to the Sky Sports coverage sp far in 2022 have largely proved popular with audiences, and the post from an account which listed interests in Millwall FC, Brexit, and Donald Trump was largely derided.
Hamilton posted a message of support for the 28-year-old online after the incident, and reaffirmed his support in this evening’s press conference.
“I know what it’s like to be on the receiving end of hate online,” Hamilton explained. “I try and encourage her to continue doing what’s she’s doing because she’s doing a great job.”
Hamilton gives more detail on back injury
Lewis Hamilton was originially a doubt to race int his weekend’s Canadian Grand Prix, the first since 2019 due to the Covid-19 pandemic, after Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff raised concerns about the extent of the back injury the seven-time world champion suffered in Baku last weekend.
The violent porpoising Hamilton’s car was suffering from in Azerbaijan meant he struggled to exit the car at the end of the race, such was the intensity of pain he had been forced to endure.
In this evening’s press conference, Hamilton said he experienced vertical force of up to 10G during the race, and doesn’t believe he would have been able to exit the car within the FIA’s safety-defined time of ten seconds.
Lewis Hamilton goes retro with N64 games in Canada
Drivers have been taking part in traditional friday press conferences before the start of first practice at 7pm, and Lewis Hamilton has revealed that he has been indulging in a bit of retro gaming since he arrived in Canada.
The seven-time world champion has been playing the Nintendo 64, including cult classic first-person shooter GoldenEye. Mario Kart 64 was unfortunately unavailable, so the 37-year-old was forced to make to do with an old F1 game.
“Any porpoising in the game?”, joked Max Verstappen.
”No, no porpoising!”, was Hamilton’s response.
Few upgrades brought to Montréal by teams
With F1 still being at the beginning of its new technical regulations era, teams are constantly researching and developing new upgrades for their cars in order to extract better performance.
But with such little time between last weekend’s race in Azerbaijan and this Sunday’s Canadian Grand Prix, only a few teams are arriving in Montréal with altered parts.
Mercedes have brought a new rear suspension and floor body with them, while Ferrari have made changes to their rear wings and beam wing. Alpine and Aston Martin have redesigned beam wing and rear wing concepts respectively, while McLaren’s rear wing and floor edge are both new.
Canadian Grand Prix practice
The drivers are arriving at the track ahead of the first two practice sessions this evening. FP1 is set to get underway at 7pm BST with FP2 following at 10pm.
