F1 practice: What time is Canadian Grand Prix and how can I watch?

Everything you need to know as F1 heads to Montreal

Tom Kershaw
Friday 17 June 2022 07:08
(Getty Images)

Formula 1 heads to Canada this weekend with Red Bull having taken a clear lead over Ferrari in the championship battle.

Charles Leclerc started on pole at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix last weekend but an engine failure caused the Ferrari driver to retire from the race.

Max Verstappen capitalised to claim victory and now boasts a 21-point lead over teammate Sergio Perez in the drivers’ standings, with Leclerc a further 13 points back.

Lewis Hamilton was left with severe back pain due to the porpoising issue with his Mercedes car, but the seven-time world champion confirmed he is fit to race this weekend.

He is still playing catch-up to teammate George Russell, though, who claimed third in Azerbaijan and sits an impressive fourth in the standings despite Mercedes’ struggles this season. Here is everything you need to know:

What is the race schedule?

(All times BST)

Friday 17 June

  • Free Practice 1: 2pm
  • Free Practice 2: 5pm

Saturday 18 June

  • Free Practice 3: 6pm
  • Qualifying: 9pm

Sunday 19 June

  • Race: 7pm BST

How can I watch it online and on TV?

The entire race schedule will be broadcast live on Sky Sports F1 while highlights of Sunday’s race will be available on Channel 4.

If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

