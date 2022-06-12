Charles Leclerc has the chance to reclaim the lead in the title race after claiming a fourth consecutive pole position in qualifying.

Sergio Perez continued his fine form by beating team-mate and championship leader Max Verstappen to join Leclerc on the front row.

Leclerc is nine points behind Verstappen in the driver standings and is without a race win in two months despite his superb Saturday form.

Leclerc has been left frustrated after not being able to convert from pole position but will look to put that behind him at the unpredictable Baku street circuit.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is the Azerbaijan Grand Prix?

The race will begin shortly after 12pm BST on Sunday 12 June.

How can I watch it?

It will be shown live on Sky Sports F1, with live coverage of starting from 10:30am. If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription. We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

What is the starting grid?

Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) Sergio Perez (Red Bull) Max Verstappen (Red Bull) Carlos Sainz (Ferrari) George Russell (Mercedes) Pierre Gasly (AlphaTauri) Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) Yuki Tsunoda (AlphaTauri) Sebastian Vettel (Aston Martin) Fernando Alonso (Alpine) Lando Norris (McLaren) Daniel Riccardo (McLaren) Esteban Ocon (Alpine) Zhou Guanyu (Alfa Romeo) Valtteri Bottas (Alfa Romeo) Kevin Magnussen (Haas) Alexander Albon (Williams) Nicholas Latifi (Williams) Lance Stroll (Aston Martin) Mick Schumacher (Haas)

Drivers standings