The 2022 Formula 1 season begins with the Bahrain Grand Prix. After the dramatic end to Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton’s title duel, anticipation is high as the pair, and the rest of the F1 grid, go back into battle on the track.

Reigning champion Verstappen, who secured his maiden world title in controversial circumstances on the final lap of last season, has renewed his Red Bull contract, and is again alongside Sergio Perez.

Hamilton, meanwhile, has been joined at Mercedes by compatriot George Russell as the German team look to maintain their place as the dominant constructor on the grid and the 37-year-old again seeks a record eighth Drivers’ Championship.

Meanwhile, Ferrari will be encouraged that they can add a third team to the title mix after showing good pace in preseason testing.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of Bahrain.

When is the Bahrain Grand Prix?

The Bahrain Grand Prix kicks off the 2022 F1 season, with race day at the Sakhir Circuit Sunday 20 March.

Practice 1 and 2 will be held on Friday 18 March, while the final practice session and qualifying follow on Saturday 19 March.

What time does it start?

Practice 3: 12pm GMT, Saturday 19 March

Qualifying: 3pm GMT, Saturday 19 March

Race: 3pm GMT, Sunday 20 March

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the Bahrain Grand Prix live on Sky Sports. The race will be shown on the Main Event and F1 channels, with coverage starting at 1.30pm GMT.

The channel will also show live coverage of all three practice sessions and qualifying, while subscribers can stream all of the action via the Sky Go app.

Highlights in the UK will be shown on Channel 4, with an extended show starting at 7.30pm GMT on Sunday 20 March.

Who won last year?

Lewis Hamilton landed the opening blow of his and Max Verstappen’s season-long battle, squeezing out his eventual title rival - but in a sign of things to come it was a thrilling race not without drama.

Odds

Max Verstappen (Red Bull) 9/4

Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) 16/5

Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) 28/5

Carlos Sainz (Ferrari) 9/1

George Russell (Mercedes) 10/1

Sergio Perez (Red Bull) 20/1

Lando Norris (McLaren) 28/1

All other drivers 50/1 or more