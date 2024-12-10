Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Cadillac have confirmed a “multi-year agreement” with Ferrari to supply the American team’s power units and gearboxes from 2026.

F1 rejected Andretti’s bid in partnership with GM earlier this year but with former boss Michael Andretti out of the picture, a GM entry led by businessman Dan Towriss – the majority shareholder of Andretti Global – is set to join for the season after next.

General Motors-owned Cadillac announced last week that former Marussia boss Graeme Lowdon will be their team principal when they join F1 in 2026

Now, Scuderia Ferrari have confirmed that they will provide Cadillac’s engines before they target their own works entry in 2028.

A statement from F1 following the Las Vegas Grand Prix confirmed the American team GM/Cadillac, who are set to be based near Silverstone in the UK, had been approved ahead of 2026.

New engine and chassis regulations come into play in 2026 and it is also the year that Audi officially enters the sport.

The move comes after F1 initially rejected the bid which was headed up by Andretti – owned by former F1 driver Michael Andretti, son of 1978 world champion Mario Andretti – earlier this year.

The Andretti name has since been dropped from the proposal.

Cadillac announced former Marussia boss Graeme Lowdon (pictured) will be their team principal ( Getty Images )

And while it is understood that Mario will be handed an ambassadorial role in the project, Michael is no longer involved.

F1’s presence in the United States has increased dramatically in recent seasons following the success of the sport’s Netflix series, Drive to Survive, as well as the growing number of races in America.

Sky Sports F1 broadcaster and ex-F1 driver Martin Brundle gave a positive verdict on Cadillac’s entry, saying: “With my F1 fan and TV commentator hats on I’m really pleased to see another team and two more drivers on the grid, and another manufacturer joining.”

Stefano Domenicali, President and CEO of Formula 1, said: “General Motors and Cadillac’s commitment to this project is an important and positive demonstration of the evolution of our sport.

“We look forward to seeing the progress and growth of this application, certain of the full collaboration and support of all the parties involved.”