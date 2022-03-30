Carlos Sainz ‘close to finalising’ new Ferrari contract

Carlos Sainz has said that he and Ferrari are “very close to finalising” a new deal.

Sainz is in his second season at the Italian team, with his current contract expiring at the end of the 2022 Formula 1 season.

The 27-year-old arrived from McLaren to partner Charles Leclerc and has performed impressively, finishing fifth in the 2021 Drivers’ Championship, ahead of Leclerc.

He has begun 2022 with podium finishes in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia, suggesting he may be able to contend for the world title.

Ferrari are therefore keen to tie the Spaniard down beyond season’s end, and Sainz has confirmed that only the “last details” need to be sorted.

“We’re getting there,” Sainz said of contract negotiations.

“Obviously, it’s an important contract in my career, and I really wanted to make sure that everything was done and [that] both Ferrari and I were happy with what we are signing.

“We’re very close to finalising it. It still needs the last details but, yeah, it looks good for the future.”

The Madrid-born driver is yet to take a Grand Prix win in Formula 1.

Sainz came up through the Red Bull driver development programme, spending time with Toro Rosso, before switching to Renault on loan.

He was then lured to McLaren, securing his first podium finish at the 2019 Brazilian Grand Prix.

Teammate Leclerc has a contract with Ferrari that runs until the end of 2024.