Carlos Sainz was fuming after finishing out of the points at the Australian Grand Prix, describing a late punishment as the “most unfair penalty I’ve seen in my life.”

At the end of a crazy race in Melbourne, Sainz was given a five-second penalty for a collision with Fernando Alonso after the third red flag was thrown.

Yet with the remaining cars taking the chequered flag behind the safety car, it meant Sainz dropped from fourth on the leaderboard down to 12th, out of the points, and last out of all the finished cars.

When told of the penalty over team radio, Sainz was incandescent: “No, it cannot be!

“Why is this me out of the points. No it’s unacceptable. They need to wait until the race is finished. No!

“They need to wait to discuss with me - the penalty is too severe!”

Yet his wishes went unanswered as he missed out on 12 points in Melbourne. Speaking to Sky Sports afterwards, the Spaniard cut short his interview such was his anger at the decision.

Carlos Sainz was fuming after the Australian Grand Prix (Sky F1 )

“I prefer not to talk right now, I’m too disappointed,” he said.

“It’s the most unfair penalty I’ve seen in my life. I prefer to talk to the stewards now and then come back to you.”

Max Verstappen won a chaotic race in Melbourne, with Lewis Hamilton coming home second and Fernando Alonso on the podium for a third race running, after the standing-start race order was reverted to after the carnage at the end.

Sainz’s team-mate, Charles Leclerc, retired after the first lap with his Ferrari beached in the gravel following contact with Lance Stroll.