✕ Close Oscar Piastri speaks of excitement before racing at home grand prix in Australia

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Max Verstappen saw off a spirited Mercedes fightback to put his Red Bull on pole position for the Australian Grand Prix - before sensationally threatening to quit the sport.

Verstappen beat George Russell to top spot by 0.236 seconds to claim his second pole of the year and 22nd of his career.

Lewis Hamilton will line up in third position, one place ahead of Aston Martin’s Fernando Alonso. Verstappen’s Red Bull team-mate Sergio Perez starts last after he crashed out.

Mercedes have endured a poor start to the new season, but the Silver Arrows suddenly find themselves in contention for a surprise victory at Melbourne’s Albert Park with Russell leading their charge.

Follow live F1 updates from the Australian Grand Prix - the race starts at 6am (BST)