Helmut Marko responds after Carlos Sainz to Red Bull rumours

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Carlos Sainz is unlikely to join Red Bull, team advisor Helmut Marko has suggested, with the Spaniard likely to have decided on his next destination before Red Bull decide if they have a seat to offer him.

Sainz will leave Ferrari at the end of the 2024 season with Lewis Hamilton joining the Italian outfit to partner Charles Leclerc.

It means the 29-year-old will have to seek an alternative seat on the grid, with significant speculation over a number of suitors.

The Spanish driver came through Red Bull’s youth set-up and spent his formative years in Formula 1 with Toro Rosso, and has been connected with a possible return to replace Sergio Perez.

But veteran director Marko, who has headed up Red Bull’s driver development pathway, has indicated to Kleine Zeitung that the team will not be ready to make a decision on Perez’s future until “after the summer break” — by which time he believes Sainz may already have headed elsewhere.

Marko also ruled out Alex Albon, who is under contract at Williams through the 2025 season, if they choose to replace Perez.

“Checo [Sergio Perez] has to deliver consistent performance,” Marko said, confirming that the team were considering replacing the Mexican. “It’s clear that he can’t always drive at (Max) Verstappen’s level, but if he comes second in the championship with one or two wins, he will certainly be a candidate for 2025.

Red Bul are considering the future of Sergio Perez (right) (REUTERS)

“The seat - next to Verstappen - is, on the one hand, very coveted, but on the other, it is an ejectable seat, since no teammate can live up to Max, and it can quickly become demoralising.”

The first race of the new F1 season takes place in Bahrain on Saturday 2 March.