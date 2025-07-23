Carlos Sainz perplexed by Red Bull F1 call: ‘I don’t understand why’
Sainz was overlooked for a seat alongside Max Verstappen after being dropped by Ferrari last year
Carlos Sainz admits he “did not understand” why Red Bull opted not to sign him for the 2025 F1 season amid rumoured tension between the Spaniard and Max Verstappen.
Spanish driver Sainz was initially without a seat for this year after Lewis Hamilton joined Ferrari, and eventually moved to Williams to partner Alex Albon.
Yet both Mercedes and Red Bull – who had second driver Sergio Perez underperforming throughout the 2024 season – opted not to pursue Sainz.
The 30-year-old was teammates with a 17-year-old Verstappen at Red Bull’s sister team, Toro Rosso, in 2015 and the pair clashed as they both started on their F1 journey. Yet Sainz insisted their relationship is now cordial.
“The only thing I can say is I genuinely get on well with Max,” Sainz told The High Performance podcast.
“This is what people don't see from the outside. Like, we had a rivalry in our first year in Formula 1 in Toro Rosso, but it was a relatively healthy rivalry in terms of him and me, the way we used to go about racing. And now we get on really well.
“So, if that's the reason [Red Bull didn’t sign me], I don't understand why they wouldn't want me next to Max, because I think we would actually be a very strong pairing in Formula 1.”
Perez was dropped after the 2024 season for Liam Lawson, who lasted only two races this season before being replaced by Yuki Tsunoda.
Yet Tsunoda, in his fifth F1 season, has also struggled to perform as Verstappen’s teammate – a continuing trend at Red Bull.
“I think everyone's having a really tough time being Max's teammate,” Sainz added.
“I can only say that when I was Max's teammate, I didn't have this tough time.
“I was obviously incredibly surprised with how quick he was, with how he's an insane driver. I mean, he's going to go out to be one of the best ever in history, if he's not already one. But that first year together, since then, has given me the confidence to know I can be up against anyone.”
Sainz is currently 15th in the drivers’ championship on 13 points, 33 points off teammate Alex Albon. The next race of the season is this weekend at Spa-Francorchamps with the Belgian Grand Prix.
