Max Verstappen will try to turn pole position into a race win at the British Grand Prix this afternoon after silencing home fans by seeing off McLaren duo Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris in qualifying at Silverstone.

Verstappen did not look to be in the hunt for first place heading into Saturday but he pulled a brilliant lap out of the bag to beat Piastri by 0.103 seconds with Norris third, 0.118 seconds adrift.

George Russell took fourth for Mercedes, one place ahead of Lewis Hamilton, who had dared to dream of a first pole position for Ferrari, but ended up two tenths off the pace. Charles Leclerc qualified sixth in the other Ferrari.

Verstappen was only fourth after the opening runs in Q3 at a gusty and overcast Silverstone, and complained his Red Bull was difficult to drive. However, when it mattered most the four-time world champion came from nowhere to take top spot - his first pole since Miami at the beginning of May.

Here’s how the standings look after the British GP.

F1 driver standings after British GP

1. Oscar Piastri (McLaren) – 234 points

2. Lando Norris (McLaren) – 226 points

3. Max Verstappen (Red Bull) – 173 points

4. George Russell (Mercedes) – 147 points

5. Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) – 119 points

6. Lewis Hamilton (Ferrari) – 103 points

7. Kimi Antonelli (Mercedes) – 63 points

8. Alex Albon (Williams) – 44 points

9. Nico Hulkenberg (Sauber) - 37 points

10. Esteban Ocon (Haas) – 23 points

11. Lance Stroll (Aston Martin) – 24 points

12. Isack Hadjar (Racing Bulls) – 21 points

13. Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin) – 18 points

14. Pierre Gasly (Alpine) – 17 points

15. Carlos Sainz (Williams) – 13 points

16. Liam Lawson (Racing Bulls) – 12 points

17. Yuki Tsunoda (Red Bull) – 10 points

18. Ollie Bearman (Haas) – 6 points

19. Gabriel Bortoleto (Sauber) – 4 points

20. Franco Colapinto (Alpine) – 0 points

21. Jack Doohan (Alpine) – 0 points

Lando Norris is trailing Oscar Piastri in the world championship ( AP )

F1 constructor standings after British GP (TBC)

1. McLaren - 417 points

2. Ferrari - 210 points

3. Mercedes - 209 points

4. Red Bull - 162 points

5. Williams - 55 points

6. Racing Bulls - 36 points

7. Haas - 29 points

8. Aston Martin - 28 points

9. Sauber - 26 points

10. Alpine - 11 points