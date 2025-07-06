F1 standings after British GP as Lando Norris closes gap to Oscar Piastri
The McLaren pair are the top-two in the championship standings after race 12 at Silverstone
Max Verstappen will try to turn pole position into a race win at the British Grand Prix this afternoon after silencing home fans by seeing off McLaren duo Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris in qualifying at Silverstone.
Verstappen did not look to be in the hunt for first place heading into Saturday but he pulled a brilliant lap out of the bag to beat Piastri by 0.103 seconds with Norris third, 0.118 seconds adrift.
George Russell took fourth for Mercedes, one place ahead of Lewis Hamilton, who had dared to dream of a first pole position for Ferrari, but ended up two tenths off the pace. Charles Leclerc qualified sixth in the other Ferrari.
Verstappen was only fourth after the opening runs in Q3 at a gusty and overcast Silverstone, and complained his Red Bull was difficult to drive. However, when it mattered most the four-time world champion came from nowhere to take top spot - his first pole since Miami at the beginning of May.
Here’s how the standings look after the British GP.
F1 driver standings after British GP
1. Oscar Piastri (McLaren) – 234 points
2. Lando Norris (McLaren) – 226 points
3. Max Verstappen (Red Bull) – 173 points
4. George Russell (Mercedes) – 147 points
5. Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) – 119 points
6. Lewis Hamilton (Ferrari) – 103 points
7. Kimi Antonelli (Mercedes) – 63 points
8. Alex Albon (Williams) – 44 points
9. Nico Hulkenberg (Sauber) - 37 points
10. Esteban Ocon (Haas) – 23 points
11. Lance Stroll (Aston Martin) – 24 points
12. Isack Hadjar (Racing Bulls) – 21 points
13. Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin) – 18 points
14. Pierre Gasly (Alpine) – 17 points
15. Carlos Sainz (Williams) – 13 points
16. Liam Lawson (Racing Bulls) – 12 points
17. Yuki Tsunoda (Red Bull) – 10 points
18. Ollie Bearman (Haas) – 6 points
19. Gabriel Bortoleto (Sauber) – 4 points
20. Franco Colapinto (Alpine) – 0 points
21. Jack Doohan (Alpine) – 0 points
F1 constructor standings after British GP (TBC)
1. McLaren - 417 points
2. Ferrari - 210 points
3. Mercedes - 209 points
4. Red Bull - 162 points
5. Williams - 55 points
6. Racing Bulls - 36 points
7. Haas - 29 points
8. Aston Martin - 28 points
9. Sauber - 26 points
10. Alpine - 11 points
