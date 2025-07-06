F1 British GP live: Race updates as Brits try to hunt down Verstappen at rainy Silverstone
Follow live F1 coverage from Silverstone as Norris, Hamilton and Russell eye a home victory
Max Verstappen will try to turn pole position into a race win at the British Grand Prix this afternoon after silencing home fans by seeing off McLaren duo Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris in qualifying at Silverstone.
Verstappen did not look to be in the hunt for first place heading into Saturday but he pulled a brilliant lap out of the bag to beat Piastri by 0.103 seconds with Norris third, 0.118 seconds adrift.
George Russell took fourth for Mercedes, one place ahead of Lewis Hamilton, who had dared to dream of a first pole position for Ferrari, but ended up two tenths off the pace. Charles Leclerc qualified sixth in the other Ferrari.
Verstappen was only fourth after the opening runs in Q3 at a gusty and overcast Silverstone, and complained his Red Bull was difficult to drive. However, when it mattered most the four-time world champion came from nowhere to take top spot - his first pole since Miami at the beginning of May.
Your Silverstone starting grid:
1. Max Verstappen (Red Bull)
2. Oscar Piastri (McLaren)
3. Lando Norris (McLaren)
4. George Russell (Mercedes)
5. Lewis Hamilton (Ferrari)
6. Charles Leclerc (Ferrari)
7. Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin)
8. Pierre Gasly (Alpine)
9. Carlos Sainz (Williams)
10. Kimi Antonelli (Mercedes)
11. Yuki Tsunoda (Red Bull)
12. Isack Hadjar (Racing Bulls)
13. Alex Albon (Williams)
14. Esteban Ocon (Haas)
15. Liam Lawson (Racing Bulls)
16. Gabriel Bortoleto (Stake)
17. Lance Stroll (Aston Martin)
18. Oliver Bearman (Haas)
19. Nico Hulkenberg (Stake)
20. Franco Colapinto (Alpine)
Colapinto starts from the pit lane
After his incident yesterday and a change to his power unit, Franco Colapinto will start from the pit lane today at the British Grand Prix.
How Gasly pulled his Alpine into P8 at Silverstone
The British Grand Prix weekend didn’t look promising for Alpine, but in a shock Q3 performance, Pierre Gasly made it into the top 10.
"We thought we'd be knocked out in Q1 because it's been extremely difficult for some reason," Gasly said. "We struggled so much throughout the whole weekend and we're really not comfortable with it. But we tried a lot and tried to stick to our guns, just focus on our package and try to get the best out of it.
"To say it in a kind way, the car wasn't very kind throughout the whole session. It's tough for everybody, but this is what we have, and we can be pleased because we did a better job than the others."
Steady rain coats the track with gusty winds as Red Bull is disadvantaged
As it begins to rain steadily in Silverstone, Red Bull will be at a disadvantage with Max Verstappen starting in P1.
On Saturday, Verstappen said the team does not want it to rain: “Absolutely not, not with the wing we have on the car. We want it to be dry.”
How likely is it that Verstappen will convert his pole into a win?
With Formula 1, nothing is promised or certain. In Silverstone, that is particularly true with wet conditions and various pit strategies.
However, Max Verstappen continues to prove that even in an inferior car, he can do magical things on track. The four-time champion holds a 75 percent win-from-pole rate, but McLaren and Ferrari’s chances still look high.
Max Verstappen beats Britons to the punch with shock pole at Silverstone
The special one was in town. Strolling with his usual swagger across the pit lane, Jose Mourinho was on ceremonial duties on Saturday in handing over the Pirelli pole position award at a murky Silverstone circuit. However, rather appropriately, Mourinho gifted the prize to F1’s very own special one, who gave a firm reminder as to what all the current fuss is about.
Max Verstappen, in typical 2025 fashion, expertly sprung from nowhere at the end of qualifying to take top spot in front of an, ultimately, disappointed British crowd. Lando Norris and Lewis Hamilton had appeared genuine favourites beforehand, given their fine form in practice, but they will line up third and fifth. Oscar Piastri, the championship leader, starts in P2.
An image of Verstappen’s print media session on Thursday has been doing the rounds online in recent days, with throngs of journalists crowding around the Dutchman, sitting nonchalantly at a table in Red Bull’s “Energy Station” motorhome. Not an uncommon occurrence, but more notable than ever this week, given the speculation surrounding his future at Red Bull. Rumours he shut down a day later, insisting he has no intention of joining Mercedes in 2026.
How strategy could play out in Silverstone: It's anyone's race to win
With the chance of a wet race becoming more and more likely, tyre strategy could provide an entertaining show.
The best option will be a one-stop, starting on mediums and switching to hards. The medium tyre compounds proved to be fast all weekend. However, with cool track temperatures, the chance of rain and an 88 percent safety car probability, any pit strategies could be discarded.
The pit window also remains wide, with a one-stop anywhere between lap 19 and lap 25. Other pitting strategies could see drivers starting on hards and fitting in a one-stop later on in the 52-lap race or going for a two-stop.
