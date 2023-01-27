F1 news LIVE: Ferrari boss stuns paddock with Charles Leclerc revelation
Fred Vasseur spoke to the media ahead of the 2023 season about Charles Leclerc - and follow all the other latest news from the world of Formula 1
New Ferrari team principal Fred Vasseur has told Charles Leclerc he will not start the season as his No 1 driver.
Following Mattia Binotto’s resignation, Frenchman Vassuer, 54, has been charged with ending Ferrari’s championship drought which stretches back to Kimi Raikkonen’s title triumph in 2007. Leclerc, 25, started last year as a real contender to beat Red Bull’s Max Verstappen, but his challenge faded away through a litany of mechanical and strategic mistakes.
Leclerc is viewed within Ferrari as the man most likely to lead the team’s charge, but Vassuer insists he will not be awarded preferential treatment over team-mate Carlos Sainz.
“It is a clear situation,” said Vassuer, who was addressing the media for the first time since taking up his post at Maranello. “We have two very good drivers and they are both able to do the job. We will have the capacity to provide them with exactly the same car, structure and support. The target is to win with Ferrari and for Ferrari and there will be no number one and number two.”
Follow all the latest news from the world of Formula 1 with The Independent
F1 news: Charles Leclerc will not be Ferrari’s No 1 driver in 2023, says team boss
New Ferrari team principal Fred Vasseur has told Charles Leclerc he will not start the season as his No 1 driver.
Following Mattia Binotto’s resignation, Frenchman Vassuer, 54, has been charged with ending Ferrari’s championship drought which stretches back to Kimi Raikkonen’s title triumph in 2007.
Leclerc, 25, started last year as a real contender to beat Red Bull’s Max Verstappen, but his challenge faded away through a litany of mechanical and strategic mistakes. Leclerc is viewed within Ferrari as the man most likely to lead the team’s charge, but Vassuer insists he will not be awarded preferential treatment over team-mate Carlos Sainz.
“It is a clear situation,” said Vassuer, who was addressing the media for the first time since taking up his post at Maranello. “We have two very good drivers and they are both able to do the job.
“We will have the capacity to provide them with exactly the same car, structure and support. The target is to win with Ferrari and for Ferrari and there will be no number one and number two. But if at one stage we have to take action, I will take action and it doesn’t matter if it is for one driver or the other.”
Leclerc won two of last year’s opening three rounds but added just one more victory from the next 19 races, ending the season 146 points behind Verstappen. Sainz won just the single race – July’s chaotic British Grand Prix – and finished 62 points behind Leclerc. Ferrari also trailed Red Bull by 205 points in the constructors’ standings.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies