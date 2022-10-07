Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Charles Leclerc reflects on ‘very, very difficult’ start to Japanese Grand Prix weekend

Leclerc only finished 11th in second practice in wet conditions - 2.7 seconds off the pace set by George Russell

Kieran Jackson
Formula 1 Correspondent
Friday 07 October 2022 13:21
Comments
How Max Verstappen Can Win His Second F1 Title At The Japanese GP

Charles Leclerc described his start to the Japanese Grand Prix weekend as “very difficult” after a mixed day of practice at Suzuka.

The Ferrari star, who comes into this weekend 104 points behind Max Verstappen with five races left, is looking to extend the title race to Austin, Texas in two weeks’ time.

The only way he can guarantee that is by winning on Sunday, while coming second would also extend the Championship battle should Verstappen not set the fastest lap if he wins.

Yet the Monegasque admitted Friday’s running - in damp conditions in Japan in contrast to expected dry weather for qualifying on Saturday - was far from ideal; he finished third in FP1 but was only 11th in second practice, 2.7 seconds off the pace set by Mercedes’ George Russell.

“FP1 was fun! FP2, no tyres left, so less fun,” Leclerc said.

Recommended

“But overall it was quite a good day, the feeling with the car is good, we just need to put everything together tomorrow, but the feeling is good, so that’s positive.

“FP2 was very, very difficult because the tyres were just completely done. But there’s plenty to learn from today for the race especially, so it’s a positive Friday.

“Let’s see tomorrow, because conditions will change a lot, so FP3 will be all about adapting to those new conditions as quickly as possible and let’s see what possible.”

Charles Leclerc described his start to the Japanese Grand Prix weekend as “very difficult”

(Getty Images)

Leclerc’s team-mate Carlos Sainz came second in FP1 and sixth in FP2 and admitted he enjoyed driving in wet conditions after a podium in similar weather in Singapore last weekend.

“Not ideal,” Sainz said. “But at least the conditions were pretty consistent out there today when it was wet; that allows you to do a couple of tests that we never get to run in these conditions, so we managed to get a couple of tests done which are always interesting.

Recommended

“I always run in the wet because I feel you can still learn something and you can always learn something from the car, from the driving, especially after a wet Singapore.

“Yeah, I love it. That’s why it was important for me, after a difficult race in Singapore in these conditions, to really try and got back on top of the car today in these wet conditions and see if I could find my rhythm again, which was important, and we managed to do so: I was quick and I was back at home again.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in