Charles Leclerc described his start to the Japanese Grand Prix weekend as “very difficult” after a mixed day of practice at Suzuka.

The Ferrari star, who comes into this weekend 104 points behind Max Verstappen with five races left, is looking to extend the title race to Austin, Texas in two weeks’ time.

The only way he can guarantee that is by winning on Sunday, while coming second would also extend the Championship battle should Verstappen not set the fastest lap if he wins.

Yet the Monegasque admitted Friday’s running - in damp conditions in Japan in contrast to expected dry weather for qualifying on Saturday - was far from ideal; he finished third in FP1 but was only 11th in second practice, 2.7 seconds off the pace set by Mercedes’ George Russell.

“FP1 was fun! FP2, no tyres left, so less fun,” Leclerc said.

“But overall it was quite a good day, the feeling with the car is good, we just need to put everything together tomorrow, but the feeling is good, so that’s positive.

“FP2 was very, very difficult because the tyres were just completely done. But there’s plenty to learn from today for the race especially, so it’s a positive Friday.

“Let’s see tomorrow, because conditions will change a lot, so FP3 will be all about adapting to those new conditions as quickly as possible and let’s see what possible.”

Charles Leclerc described his start to the Japanese Grand Prix weekend as “very difficult” (Getty Images)

Leclerc’s team-mate Carlos Sainz came second in FP1 and sixth in FP2 and admitted he enjoyed driving in wet conditions after a podium in similar weather in Singapore last weekend.

“Not ideal,” Sainz said. “But at least the conditions were pretty consistent out there today when it was wet; that allows you to do a couple of tests that we never get to run in these conditions, so we managed to get a couple of tests done which are always interesting.

“I always run in the wet because I feel you can still learn something and you can always learn something from the car, from the driving, especially after a wet Singapore.

“Yeah, I love it. That’s why it was important for me, after a difficult race in Singapore in these conditions, to really try and got back on top of the car today in these wet conditions and see if I could find my rhythm again, which was important, and we managed to do so: I was quick and I was back at home again.”