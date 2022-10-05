Jump to content

What Max Verstappen needs to clinch the F1 world title in Japan this weekend

Max Verstappen missed the chance to claim his second world title in Singapore but he can do so at Suzuka

Kieran Jackson
Formula 1 Correspondent
Wednesday 05 October 2022 17:44
How Max Verstappen Can Win His Second F1 Title At The Japanese GP

Max Verstappen failed to claim his second world title in Singapore last weekend but his seventh-placed finish still means he is in prime position to wrap up the Championship at the Japanese Grand Prix.

The 25-year-old has a 104-point lead to Charles Leclerc at the top of the Driver Standings, with only the Ferrari man and Red Bull team-mate Sergio Perez (106 points behind) able to mathematically stop the Dutchman.

With the 2021 cost-cap saga being delayed to after this weekend’s Grand Prix, focus turns to action on track: here’s what Verstappen needs this weekend to wrap up a dominant title as F1 returns to Suzuka.

What Verstappen needs

Verstappen has won 11 races out of 17 this season and leads second-placed Leclerc by 104 points heading to Japan, the first of the five remaining races.

There are a possible 138 points available until the end of the season – five race wins at 25 points each, a fastest lap point at each and eight points for the sprint race winner in Sao Paulo.

This weekend, Verstappen needs to ensure he is 112 points clear of both of his challengers - Leclerc and Perez - in order to claim the title in Japan with four races to go.

Fourth-placed George Russell - after not scoring any points in Singapore - is now out of contention.

This race also represents the first time Verstappen’s title-clinching moment is in his own hands: if he wins the race and sets the fastest lap, he will be the champion no matter what anayone else does.

If Verstappen wins and doesn’t set the fastest lap:

- He will be crowned champion if Leclerc finishes lower than second and irrespective of where Perez finishes

Max Verstappen will win claim his second world title if he wins in Japan and sets the fastest lap

(Getty Images,)

What if Verstappen doesn’t win in Japan?

Verstappen needs to score a minimum of eight more points than Leclerc and six more points than Perez to be crowned champion.

So, he will not be the champion this weekend if Leclerc or Perez finishes ahead of him - meaning he would have to wait until the United States Grand Prix in two weeks’ time.

If Verstappen finishes second:

- Leclerc would have to finish higher than sixth, or fifth with the fastest lap

- Perez would have to finish fourth, or third if Verstappen sers the fastest lap

If Verstappen finishes third, with fastest lap:

- Leclerc would have to finish fifth or higher

- Perez would have to come home fourth or above

If Verstappen finishes third, without fastest lap:

- Leclerc would have to finish sixth or higher

- Perez would have to come home fourth or above

If Verstappen finishes fourth:

- Leclerc needs to secure a seventh-placed finish

- Perez would need to come home sixth or seventh with the fastest lap

If Verstappen finishes fifth:

- Leclerc would have to finish lower than eighth

- Perez would have to finish lower than seventh

If Verstappen finishes sixth:

- Leclerc would have to not score points (outside the top-10)

- Perez would have to come home ninth or eighth with the fastest lap

