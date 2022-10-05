For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Ex-Formula 1 driver Ralf Schumacher has labelled Toto Wolff a “sore loser” after the Mercedes team principal criticised Red Bull for potentially breaking the budget cap.

Wolff hit out at his rivals at the recent Singapore F1 after reports described how Christian Horner’s team broke the cap last year. The 2021 season saw a controversial end with Red Bull’s Max Verstappen’s snatching the world championship from Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton in the last few laps.

Wolff’s comments has signalled to Schumacher that the team boss is not over the outcome of the season.

“No matter what comes out: for me, Toto Wolff, with his harsh criticism, is rather the sore loser who has not yet digested the fact that he lost the 2021 World Championship,” Schumacher told Sky Germany. “I think that’s a shame. What is clear, however, is that the cost cap must be adhered to. If that wasn’t the case, then of course there must be a penalty.

“The basic structure has definitely been shaken.The FIA has to investigate itself, because it must not and cannot happen that something slips out.

“What is happening here is only damaging Formula 1 and only the world governing body itself can be to blame.”

Wolff had said rumours surrounding Red Bull’s budget “has been going for a while that they [Red Bull] are over, and a lot over”.

And he added to Sky Sports: “The crucial part is that if you’ve been over in ‘21 then you’ll be over in ‘22 and you’ll have an advantage for ‘23.

“If it’s true they’ve homologated a lightweight chassis this year then they may use it next year. It’s a cascade of events that can be influential in all three championships.”

Horner denied the allegations and said: “They are hugely defamatory. We take umbrage to them. And one can only assume it’s not coincidence that this is the point where Max has his first strike at the World Championship.

“So unless there is a clear withdrawal of those statements, we will be taking it incredibly seriously and looking at what the options available to us are.”