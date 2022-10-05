Red Bull forced to wait as FIA delay verdict on F1’s budget cap

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The FIA have delayed announcing their highly-anticipated findings on the 2021 F1 budget cap until Monday.

News was expected today regarding the verdict, with Red Bull and Aston Martin facing unproven allegations that they are in breach of last year’s $145m (£115m) budget, though Christian Horner insists he is “absolutely confident” in Red Bull’s submission.

However as the clock ticked past midnight in Japan - where drivers and teams are gearing up for the Japanese Grand Prix this weekend - F1’s governing body confirmed they have pushed back the announcement to Monday, describing the process as “long and complex.”

The FIA said: “The analysis of financial submissions is a long and complex process that is ongoing and will be concluded to enable the release of the Certificates on Monday, 10 October.”

By Monday, Max Verstappen could be a two-time world champion - he will claim the 2022 Drivers Championship if he wins and sets the fastest lap at Suzuka.

Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton was denied a record eighth F1 crown when he was beaten by Verstappen at a deeply contentious winner-takes-all finale in Abu Dhabi last year; Verstappen took the title by eight points.

Sanctions available to the FIA for a breach of the cost cap range from a reprimand, to financial penalties, to the deduction of drivers’ points, and even exclusion from the championship.

The FIA added: “The Financial Regulations were agreed unanimously by all competitors, who have worked positively and collaboratively with the FIA Cost Cap Administration throughout this first year under the Financial Regulations.

Christian Horner insists he is not facing a nervous wait to discover if Red Bull have broken Formula One’s cost cap rules (Getty Images)

“As previously communicated, there has been significant and unsubstantiated speculation and conjecture in relation to this matter, and the FIA reiterates that until it is finalised, no further information will be provided.

“The FIA also reiterates that any suggestion that FIA personnel have disclosed sensitive information is equally baseless.”

Asked if he was nervous about the FIA’s verdict, Horner said at last week’s Singapore Grand Prix: “No. We’re absolutely confident in our submission. Our audit was signed off by our auditors. We believe we are comfortably within the cap.”

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff urged the FIA to take robust action against any team that has overspent (PA Wire)

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff urged the FIA to take robust action against any team that has overspent. Horner responded by accusing Wolff of “hugely defamatory, fictitious claims” and threatened legal proceedings.

Asked if a lawsuit remained on the table, Horner said in Singapore: “Of course. What I said yesterday absolutely still stands. We will consider all of our options.

“It was totally unacceptable to make a completely unfounded allegation, and on the basis of what knowledge? Where is this source of information?

“It was a confidential submission between the team and the FIA. I have no idea of the compliance of any of our rivals. So what does that information supposedly come from? We have not been informed that we are in breach so let’s get to the end and see where we are.”