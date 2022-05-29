‘We cannot do that’: Charles Leclerc angry after Ferrari’s Monaco GP mistakes

Charles Leclerc raged at his Ferrari team after their mistakes cost him the Monaco Grand Prix.

The star, racing in his home city, had pole position and led the race until Ferrari told him to pit for a tyre change. However, the team changed their mind at the last moment - but by the time they told Leclerc, who was looking to regain the driver standing lead, he had already boxed.

“No words,” Leclerc said over the radio in reaction after the race. “The season is long, but we cannot do that.” Leclerc finished in fourth with direct rival Max Verstappen claiming third and the defending champion’s Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez claiming the win.

It sees Leclerc trailing Verstappen by nine points and it compounds on another disappointing result for Ferrari. Leclerc was leading the standings until last Sunday’s Spanish Grand Prix where car issues meant he had to retire from the race, which Verstappen went on to win.

Leclerc had warned his team to prevent issues going forward, saying post-race in Spain: “I think we have definitely found something this weekend on that, so it gives me the confidence for the season.

“But on the other hand, we’ll look at this issue, and we cannot afford for this to happen many times during the season, so we need to find the problem.”

The 24-year-old will next have a chance to overtake Verstappen in the standings at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix on 12 June.