Charles Leclerc has been tipped for a strong performance at his “unique” home Monaco Grand Prix by Christian Horner, team principal at Red Bull.

The Ferrari driver lost top spot in the Drivers’ Championship standings after retiring from the Spanish Grand Prix, ceding the championship lead to Red Bull’s Max Verstappen.

The Monegasque will have an immediate chance to hit back on his home Monte Carlo streets this weekend.

However, Leclerc has a curious record on what should be familiar terrain, failing to finish any of his three Monaco Grand Prix entries as a Formula 1 driver and recently crashing Niki Lauda’s classic Ferrari while on an exhibition drive.

Leclerc did qualify on pole at last year’s race in the principality, though, and Horner is “sure” that the 24-year-old will be tough to beat in Monaco.

“We saw Charles [was] very unlucky there last year,” said Horner ahead of the seventh race of the season.

“I’m sure he is going to be very quick – it is a home race for him.

“We know Max is very quick around there, Checo [Sergio Perez] as well – Mercedes back in the game, so it’s going to be a fascinating grand prix.”

An historic and much-loved destination, and home to several Formula 1 drivers, Monaco has been criticised for perhaps not being ideally suited as a race venue as the sport continues to evolve.

Ross Brown suggested after last year’s race that F1 bosses would consider changes to the race, with the tight twists and turns of a street circuit tough to navigate for modern race cars, though it remains to be seen what impact the offseason car design overhaul has.

The forecast for Sunday suggests there may be rain in the city-state, which would an extra air of unpredictability to the race, and Horner is intrigued to see what a “unique” weekend holds.

“I think that Monaco is Monaco,” Horner explained.

“It’s a unique challenge and there are big points to win and lose there. The weather forecast, the early one looks interesting.

“I think you’ve just got to make sure that you get the most out of each session and try and go with a circuit that is such a unique challenge.”