Ex-Formula 1 driver Ralf Schumacher says Charles Leclerc shouldn’t criticise Ferrari for their mistakes as the star has “screwed up enough himself”.

Leclerc was left fuming after the Monaco Grand Prix on Sunday as his team told him to pit for new tires before changing their minds. By the time Ferrari told Leclerc that they had reversed their decision, he had already boxed. The moment cost the Monegasque the lead in his home race.

“He’s screwed up enough himself, so he should be meek,” Schumacher told Sky Germany. “Things happen. You win together and lose together. So far, the team has done less wrong than he has.”

Leclerc is known for having a bad race in his home country of Monaco. German pundit Timo Glock shared how he believed that poor luck struck once again in a race where Red Bull’s Sergio Perez took the win.

“The calm that was there with Red Bull’s strategy was missing at Ferrari,” said Glock. “That cost them the win. You could hear how much panic there was on the radio.

“I didn’t understand why they didn’t continue with this pace or reacted earlier. You didn’t know where to go with Charles. In the end you made the wrong decision and that’s how Leclerc’s curse was upheld in Monaco.”

Leclerc finished fourth after the tactical mistake and is now nine points behind defending champion Max Verstappen in the drivers’ standings.

Despite leading the way in the title race, Verstappen says it wasn’t his weekend after he finished third.

“I didn’t have a great feeling in the car initially but it’s also still a new car and very different to set up than the old cars,” Verstappen told Sky.

“I like a lot of front grip, which I don’t really have at the moment – well, sometimes, and around here front grip is very important.

“But I think we recovered well and you have to accept sometimes when it is not your weekend. You know when you fight for the championship you always have to score points.”