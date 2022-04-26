Charles Leclerc ‘lucky’ like Lewis Hamilton, claims Red Bull advisor

Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko says Charles Leclerc is “lucky” like Lewis Hamilton as the Ferrari driver had no major damage to his car after hitting the wall on Sunday.

Leclerc spun and hit the wall at the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix when he was trying to catch Red Bull’s Sergio Perez. But the Ferrari star managed to continue the drive with little damage to the car and salvaged sixth position.

“[The nerves] were already there on Friday in practice when he spun – but lucky, like Hamilton, unbelievable,” said Marko per Motorsport.com. “He hits the ground and is able to continue. But that’s all right.”

Leclerc is still at the top of the driver standings despite finishing sixth at the most recent race. Defending champion Max Verstappen took the win and closed the gap to 27 points on the Ferrari driver to boost his title chances.

The Dutchman had said his title defence was out of reach after retiring at the Australian Grand Prix but Marko says the race is on.

“It was clear to us it [the title] was still open, but it’s very close,” Marko said. “Ferrari are very strong and we must therefore continue to work at full speed.

“But we now have, above all, two very strong drivers. Perez is getting stronger, so from that point of view we are slightly optimistic about the future.”

Verstappen can next have the chance to close in on Leclerc at the Miami Grand Prix on 8 May.