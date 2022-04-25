George Russell has revealed he has experienced chest pains as a result of the porpoising in his Mercedes car.

The reigning constructors champions have been plagued with the bouncing issue more than most other teams on the grid in the opening four races of the 2022 F1 season.

Russell still somehow managed to clinch a superb fourth place at the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix as his teammate Lewis Hamilton could only muster a disappointing 14th.

Yet despite securing a fourth successive top-five finish since joining Mercedes, Russell admits the porpoising has had a physical impact on his body.

Speaking after the Imola race, he said: “The bouncing, it really takes your breath away. It’s the most extreme I’ve ever felt it.

“I really hope we find a solution and I hope every team struggling with the bouncing finds a solution, because it’s not sustainable for the drivers to continue.

“This is the first weekend I’ve truly been struggling with my back, and almost like chest pains from the severity of the bouncing.”

Russell sits fourth in the drivers’ standings after the Emilia Romagna GP on 49 points, 37 behind Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc.

He has started the season far better than seven-time champion Hamilton who has collected just 28 points - 15 of which came in the opener in Bahrain.

And Hamilton ruled himself out of the race for the championship after a torrid weekend in Italy.

He said: “It’s been difficult, but I don’t really know what to say. It’s definitely not easy. At least George got some points today so my apologies to everyone that I wasn’t able to do the same.

“I am out of the championship, and there’s no question about that. It has been a weekend to forget.”