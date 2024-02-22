Christian Horner – latest: Red Bull F1 boss to speak in press conference amid investigation
Follow all the latest updates with Horner set to appear at a press conference in Bahrain on Thursday
Red Bull F1 boss Christian Horner will speak at a team principals’ press conference in Bahrain on Thursday amid allegations of “inappropriate behaviour”.
Horner is under investigation by the racing team’s parent company Red Bull GmbH following a claim of “inappropriate behaviour” by a female colleague. The 50-year-old emphatically denies the accusation and remains in his role as Red Bull team principal.
He is in Bahrain for this week’s three-day test ahead of the opening race, also in the Gulf Kingdom, on 2 March. And Horner has stated it is his intention to be in his post for the start of the new campaign. He is scheduled to speak just after 11am (GMT).
Mercedes boss Toto Wolff has called for Red Bull’s investigation into Christian Horner to be transparent – and said the controversy is “an issue for all of Formula One
Follow the latest news below.
Christian Horner - latest: Horner is present at the paddock on Thursday
The Red Bull F1 boss is present on site in Bahrain again today.
He is scheduled to speak at a team principals’ press conference just after 11am (GMT).
Christian Horner - latest: How did Red Bull boss Christian Horner get into F1?
A promising karter in his teenage years, Horner raced for two years in the late 1990s for Arden in Formula 3000, then the final stage before a potential F1 seat. Yet one moment in a pre-season test, when unable to match Juan Pablo Montoya’s commitment into a high-speed corner, told him all he needed to know.
Montoya would go on to race in F1, Horner would not. Abruptly, he retired from racing at the age of 25 and opted to cross over to the management side of the Arden team.
It was there he built up his early reputation, winning junior titles. But despite his relative immaturity in a motorsport management ecosystem then dominated by elder statesmen of the sport – Bernie Ecclestone, Ron Dennis, Ross Brawn etc. – his sights were still firmly set on Formula One.
Though talks with Eddie Jordan about a takeover fell through, at the age of 31 Horner became the youngest team principal on the grid when he was trusted with overseeing Red Bull’s entry into the sport, when the company’s co-founder Dietrich Mateschitz decided to venture into motorsport by purchasing Jaguar.
Christian Horner - latest: Toto Wolff calls for transparency in Red Bull’s Christian Horner investigation
Mercedes boss Toto Wolff has called for Red Bull’s investigation into Christian Horner to be transparent – and said the controversy is “an issue for all of Formula One”.
Horner is under investigation by the racing team’s parent company Red Bull GmbH following a claim of “inappropriate behaviour” by a female colleague.
The 50-year-old emphatically denies the accusation and remains in his role as Red Bull team principal.
He is in Bahrain for this week’s three-day test ahead of the opening race, also in the Gulf Kingdom, on March 2.
And Horner has stated it is his intention to be in his post for the start of the new campaign.
“It is clear,” Wolff said when asked to address the allegations during the lunch interval on the first day of testing.
“Formula One and the teams stand for inclusion, equality, fairness and diversity, and that is not only about talking about it, but living it day in, day out. These are just standards we set ourselves.”
Full piece below:
Toto Wolff calls for transparency in Red Bull’s Christian Horner investigation
The 50-year-old emphatically denies an allegation of “inappropriate behaviour” by a female colleague.
Christian Horner - latest: The Red Bull F1 Drive to Survive star married to Spice Girl Geri Halliwell
Christian Horner’s influence on Formula One – from the 31-year-old hotshot team principal in 2005 to unmissable mainstay of the paddock nearly 20 years on – is unquestionable. The Red Bull boss was tasked with a monumental mission when he was put in charge of the energy drink giant’s peculiar foray into the pinnacle of world motorsport in the mid-2000s. The castle he has built since has been stratospherically impressive.
Case in point was last year’s near-perfect season, winning 21 out of 22 races. It has all been, perhaps, even beyond his own lofty aspirations.
But it could all come crumbling down. As details emerged last Monday, Horner is now subject to an investigation by Red Bull’s parent company, Red Bull GmbH, after a complaint of “inappropriate behaviour” was made by a female colleague. Horner strongly denies the allegations.
Full piece below by Kieran Jackson:
Christian Horner: The Drive to Survive star married to Spice Girl Geri Halliwell
The Red Bull F1 boss – whose wife is Spice Girl pop star Geri Halliwell – faces allegations from a female colleague and is subject to an investigation by the team’s parent company
Christian Horner latest - official statements:
A Red Bull GmbH spokesperson told The Independent on Friday night: “As already stated, it would not be appropriate for us to comment before the investigation is completed.”
Red Bull Racing have refused to comment on the matter.
In the only official comment from the team or company since the investigation opened, Red Bull GmbH said in a statement on Monday: “After being made aware of certain recent allegations, the company launched an independent investigation.
“This process, which is already under way, is being carried out by an external specialist barrister. The company takes these matters extremely seriously and the investigation will be completed as soon as practically possible.
“It would not be appropriate to comment further at this time.”
Red Bull’s Max Verstappen fastest in opening F1 Bahrain testing session
Max Verstappen put Red Bull’s off-track troubles to one side by setting the pace in the opening testing session in Bahrain.
Red Bull’s preparations for the new campaign have been overshadowed by allegations of “inappropriate behaviour” against team principal Christian Horner.
Horner, who is in Bahrain for this week’s three-day test ahead of the opening round, also in the Gulf kingdom, on March 2, emphatically denies the accusations made by a female colleague.
Red Bull’s Max Verstappen fastest in opening F1 Bahrain testing session
The team’s preparations for the new campaign have been marred by allegations of ‘inappropriate behaviour’ against Christian Horner.
Behind the scenes at Red Bull’s F1 car launch – and Christian Horner’s words of defiance
At the end of his umpteenth media scrum on Red Bull’s launch day and celebration of 20 years in Formula 1, Christian Horner could not resist a customary quick-witted remark.
Prodded and probed on the ongoing investigation into his conduct as team boss – he denies allegations from a female colleague of “inappropriate behaviour” – the unveiling of the RB20 car had fallen rapidly down the news agenda.
Horner, however, was keen to avert attention back to the machine likely to spearhead Max Verstappen’s charge to a fourth successive championship this year.
“Do you like the cooling on the car then?!” he said, as he slumbered from British journalists to Dutch journalists. In most years, Red Bull’s intriguing sidepod design would have been the focus. Not this year.
Behind the scenes at Red Bull’s F1 car launch amid Christian Horner investigation
Rather than being whisked away to the sideline, Horner was front and centre at Red Bull HQ on Thursday despite his future hanging in the balance
FIA make statement on Horner investigation
F1’s governing body, the FIA, made a brief statement on Monday morning, insisting they will not be commenting further until the probe is concluded.
“In relation to the independent investigation currently being undertaken by Red Bull GMbH, the FIA reiterates that until such time as the investigation has concluded and the outcome is known, we will not be commenting further,” read an FIA statement.
“The FIA remains committed to upholding the highest standards of integrity, fairness and inclusivity within the sport.”
Christian Horner - latest: Red Bull boss at pre-season testing
The Red Bull team principal, Christian Horner, was on-site at testing in Bahrain and arrived on Wednesday morning alongside chief technical officer Adrian Newey - the team’s most famous executive duo!
Horner watched Max Verstappen’s early runs in testing inside the garage - not on the pitwall - early on and held conversations with his star man.
Christian Horner: Red Bull’s bold design and secret ‘sandbagging’: what can we expect from F1 testing?
After one of the most frenetic off-seasons in recent Formula 1 history, teams and fans will see the 2024 crop of cars out on track for the first time in Bahrain this week.
Pre-season testing is often peculiar: plenty of flow-vis paint and aero-rakes appear on cars to measure initial performance. Varied lap times, fuel load and set-ups mean the leaderboard at the end of each day should be taken with a pinch of salt.
But for the drivers and teams, it’s invaluable. With 24 hours of running over three days, each driver should receive 12 hours of time in the car, with the focus fully on the performance and reliability of their 2024 challenger.
So with just nine days to go until the start of the new season, beyond the ongoing investigation surrounding Red Bull boss Christian Horner and some intriguing media sessions with the likes of Lewis Hamilton after his move to Ferrari, what else can we expect from testing in Bahrain?
Full piece below:
Red Bull’s bold design and secret ‘sandbagging’: what can we expect from F1 testing?
The 2024 Formula 1 season gets underway on Wednesday with 24 hours of running over three days in Bahrain