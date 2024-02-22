✕ Close Christian Horner says allegations are 'distraction' for Red Bull as he breaks silence

Red Bull F1 boss Christian Horner will speak at a team principals’ press conference in Bahrain on Thursday amid allegations of “inappropriate behaviour”.

Horner is under investigation by the racing team’s parent company Red Bull GmbH following a claim of “inappropriate behaviour” by a female colleague. The 50-year-old emphatically denies the accusation and remains in his role as Red Bull team principal.

He is in Bahrain for this week’s three-day test ahead of the opening race, also in the Gulf Kingdom, on 2 March. And Horner has stated it is his intention to be in his post for the start of the new campaign. He is scheduled to speak just after 11am (GMT).

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff has called for Red Bull’s investigation into Christian Horner to be transparent – and said the controversy is “an issue for all of Formula One

