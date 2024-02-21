Christian Horner – latest: Red Bull F1 boss at Bahrain testing despite ‘inappropriate behaviour’ probe
Follow all the latest updates with Horner in the Red Bull garage at pre-season testing in Bahrain
Red Bull team principal Christian Horner is in Bahrain for F1’s first day of testing on Wednesday.
The 50-year-old, the longest-serving team principal on the grid, is fighting to save his career in the sport following an allegation of “inappropriate behaviour” by a female colleague.
Horner, who remains under investigation by the racing team’s parent company Red Bull GmbH, categorically denies the claims.
Max Verstappen is in the cockpit of the Red Bull he hopes will carry him to a fourth straight world championship on Wednesday – the first of three days of testing – and Horner is set to be in the paddock to oversee his superstar driver in action.
Follow the latest news below.
The Red Bull team principal is on-site at testing in Bahrain and arrived this morning alongside chief technical officer Adrian Newey - the team’s most famous executive duo!
Horner watching Max Verstappen’s early runs in testing inside the garage - not on the pitwall - early on and in conversation with his star man.
The 2024 Formula 1 season is underway with pre-season testing at the Bahrain International Circuit – just a week before the first race of the season at the same track.
It’s been a busy off-season in the world of F1: from Lewis Hamilton’s shock 2025 move to Ferrari being announced to the current investigation into the behaviour of Red Bull boss Christian Horner, there’s been no shortage of intriguing storylines.
But Wednesday sees the cars out on track for the first time with three days of testing, as the drivers and teams get up to speed quickly ahead of a record-breaking 24-race season.
Who will set the early benchmark? And can anyone possibly challenge Max Verstappen and Red Bull this year? Testing will give us our first indicator.
Christian Horner - latest: Helmut Marko defends timing of investigation
Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko has defended the timing of the company’s “inappropriate behaviour” investigation into F1 team principal and chief executive Christian Horner.
Horner, the longest-serving team principal on the F1 grid, has been accused of “inappropriate, controlling behaviour” from a female colleague, with the team’s parent company Red Bull GmbH opening an investigation into the 50-year-old’s conduct.
Horner strongly denied the claims when they were first publicised on February 5 and repeated those rebukes at the team’s 2024 F1 car launch last week in Milton Keynes.
With the matter set to drag on into pre-season testing this week - with the first race of the season next Saturday on 2 March - F1 has urged Red Bull to conclude the investigation as soon as possible.
Helmut Marko defends Red Bull over Christian Horner investigation
Red Bull F1 boss Horner is currently under investigation following allegations of ‘inappropriate behaviour’
Christian Horner - latest: How did Red Bull boss get into F1?
A promising karter in his teenage years, Horner raced for two years in the late 1990s for Arden in Formula 3000, then the final stage before a potential F1 seat. Yet one moment in a pre-season test, when unable to match Juan Pablo Montoya’s commitment into a high-speed corner, told him all he needed to know.
Montoya would go on to race in F1, Horner would not. Abruptly, he retired from racing at the age of 25 and opted to cross over to the management side of the Arden team.
It was there he built up his early reputation, winning junior titles. But despite his relative immaturity in a motorsport management ecosystem then dominated by elder statesmen of the sport – Bernie Ecclestone, Ron Dennis, Ross Brawn etc. – his sights were still firmly set on Formula One.
Though talks with Eddie Jordan about a takeover fell through, at the age of 31 Horner became the youngest team principal on the grid when he was trusted with overseeing Red Bull’s entry into the sport, when the company’s co-founder Dietrich Mateschitz decided to venture into motorsport by purchasing Jaguar.
Christian Horner: F1 testing 2024 session timings in Bahrain and how to watch
The times for testing – at the Bahrain International Circuit in Sakhir – are as follows:
(All times GMT)
Wednesday 21 February
7am-11am – Morning session
12pm-4pm – Afternoon session
Thursday 22 February
7am-11am – Morning session
12pm-4pm – Afternoon session
Friday 23 February
7am-11am – Morning session
12pm-4pm – Afternoon session
Pre-season testing in Bahrain starts this Wednesday as the 2024 F1 season gets underway
WATCH: Christian Horner speaks for first time since investigation into ‘inappropriate behaviour’
Christian Horner spoke out about the allegations of inappropriate behaviour made against him for the first time at the Red Bull car launch last Thursday in Milton Keynes.
Max Verstappen re-iterates Red Bull commitment
“My dream is to win races. I have a lot of respect for the brand Ferrari and of course I hope to see a lot of different teams competing for wins,” he said at the RB20 car launch
“But at the moment I’m very happy where I’m at so I don’t see myself leaving at the moment.”
Verstappen will be the favourite when the new F1 season begins with the Bahrain Grand Prix on 2 March.
Christian Horner: When will we hear the result of the investigation?
Reports indicate that Red Bull - much like F1 - are keen for the investigation into Horner’s conduct to be concluded as soon as possible, perhaps as early as later this week.
Pre-season testing starts in Bahrain tomorrow with the first race of the season at the Sakhir circuit on 2 March.
Red Bull’s bold design and secret ‘sandbagging’: what can we expect from F1 testing?
After one of the most frenetic off-seasons in recent Formula 1 history, teams and fans will see the 2024 crop of cars out on track for the first time in Bahrain this week.
Pre-season testing is often peculiar: plenty of flow-vis paint and aero-rakes appear on cars to measure initial performance. Varied lap times, fuel load and set-ups mean the leaderboard at the end of each day should be taken with a pinch of salt.
But for the drivers and teams, it’s invaluable. With 24 hours of running over three days, each driver should receive 12 hours of time in the car, with the focus fully on the performance and reliability of their 2024 challenger.
So with just nine days to go until the start of the new season, beyond the ongoing investigation surrounding Red Bull boss Christian Horner and some intriguing media sessions with the likes of Lewis Hamilton after his move to Ferrari, what else can we expect from testing in Bahrain?
Red Bull’s bold design and secret ‘sandbagging’: what can we expect from F1 testing?
The 2024 Formula 1 season gets underway on Wednesday with 24 hours of running over three days in Bahrain