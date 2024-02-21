✕ Close Christian Horner says allegations are 'distraction' for Red Bull as he breaks silence

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner is in Bahrain for F1’s first day of testing on Wednesday.

The 50-year-old, the longest-serving team principal on the grid, is fighting to save his career in the sport following an allegation of “inappropriate behaviour” by a female colleague.

Horner, who remains under investigation by the racing team’s parent company Red Bull GmbH, categorically denies the claims.

Max Verstappen is in the cockpit of the Red Bull he hopes will carry him to a fourth straight world championship on Wednesday – the first of three days of testing – and Horner is set to be in the paddock to oversee his superstar driver in action.

