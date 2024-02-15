✕ Close Christian Horner subject to Red Bull investigation over ‘inappropriate behaviour’

Christian Horner will be present at Red Bull’s 2024 F1 car launch on Thursday despite the current internal investigation centred on his alleged “inappropriate behaviour.”

The Red Bull team principal will face the media as the world champions reveal their RB20 car but is likely to be limited in what he can say on the matter due to legal reasons, as his future at the helm hangs in the balance.

Horner, who has been in charge of Red Bull Racing since its inception in 2005, met with the external lawyer tasked with leading the investigation in central London last Friday. He strongly denies the allegations of “inappropriate, controlling behaviour” by a female colleague.

Horner, 50, was also on-site at Silverstone on Tuesday at a secret filming day for Red Bull as he goes about his duties as team principal and chief executive normally, despite the investigation by the team’s parent company Red Bull GmbH. Red Bull drivers Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez will also attend the launch event at the team’s HQ in Milton Keynes, in a day billed as a celebration of Red Bull’s 20 years in Formula 1.

