Christian Horner – latest: Red Bull boss set to attend launch of new RB20 race car ahead of 2024 season
Christian Horner will be present at Red Bull’s 2024 F1 car launch on Thursday despite the current internal investigation centred on his alleged “inappropriate behaviour.”
The Red Bull team principal will face the media as the world champions reveal their RB20 car but is likely to be limited in what he can say on the matter due to legal reasons, as his future at the helm hangs in the balance.
Horner, who has been in charge of Red Bull Racing since its inception in 2005, met with the external lawyer tasked with leading the investigation in central London last Friday. He strongly denies the allegations of “inappropriate, controlling behaviour” by a female colleague.
Horner, 50, was also on-site at Silverstone on Tuesday at a secret filming day for Red Bull as he goes about his duties as team principal and chief executive normally, despite the investigation by the team’s parent company Red Bull GmbH. Red Bull drivers Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez will also attend the launch event at the team’s HQ in Milton Keynes, in a day billed as a celebration of Red Bull’s 20 years in Formula 1.
Follow the latest news below.
Lewis Hamilton admits the past few weeks have been “emotional” and “surreal” as the Mercedes driver appeared in public for the first time since his 2025 move to Ferrari was announced.
Seven-time F1 world champion Hamilton is about to embark on his 12th and final season with Mercedes following the news that he will join the Scuderia next year.
Hamilton, who has won six of his seven titles with Mercedes, was present at the launch of the Silver Arrows’ 2024 F1 car – the W15 – at Silverstone on Wednesday morning and emphasised his “excitement” on the eve of another Formula 1 season.
“It’s obviously been emotional, it’s very surreal to be here,” said Hamilton, when asked about the last few weeks.
Christian Horner - latest: Bernie Ecclestone denies reports he gave advice to Red Bull boss
Following a few reports that former F1 supremo and close friend of Christian Horner, Bernie Ecclestone, advised the Red Bull boss to step down, the man himself has posted on social media to deny the reports.
He said: “To clarify reports by newspapers that I had urged or suggested that Christian Horner should step down from his position in Red Bull is entirely UNTRUE.”
When Red Bull boss Horner was quickly making a name for himself in F1 with results on the track and influence off the track, he gained the trust and support of F1 supremo Ecclestone, who backed his entrance into F1 in 2005.
So much so, in fact, that Horner served as best man at Ecclestone’s wedding to third wife Fabaina in 2012, and then vice-versa when Horner married Geri Halliwell three years later. Their straight-talking similarities seemed to trump the 43-year age gap.
Christian Horner - latest: The cut-and-thrust F1 politics at play in Christian Horner and Red Bull’s power struggle
Comment by Kieran Jackson
Formula One team bosses come in all sorts of shapes and sizes. Some take the top job with a résumé bristling in world-class engineering, like ex-Ferrari boss Mattia Binotto or current Williams team principal James Vowles. Some are businessmen at heart: Mercedes’ Toto Wolff and McLaren’s Zak Brown the clearest case-in-points on the current grid. But no matter the background, all of them must quickly master the art of politicking: engaging and thriving in the intricate and detailed politics of the sport. Or else, be swept by the wayside.
In this field, Christian Horner comes out on top. A team principal in 2005 at just 31 years of age, a feat executed by way of a close companionship with ex-F1 supremo Bernie Ecclestone, 45 years his senior, the Red Bull boss has long been a master at the sport’s dark arts. Increasingly, as he enters 20 years in the sport, Horner has been the great white shark in F1’s “piranha club” – a term coined by ex-McLaren ringmaster Ron Dennis.
Yet for all his spin-doctoring and mind games in showdowns between big bosses and bigger egos – aired most recently on Netflix’s Drive to Survive – it is quarrelling in the background of his own Red Bull team that is the subtext to this week’s controversy.
Christian Horner latest - Key dates to know
The allegations against Christian Horner, which the Red Bull team principal strongly denies, arrived just as Formula 1 gears up for the new season, with pre-season testing in Bahrain just weeks away.
Here are a few key dates to know as the season draws nearer with Horner’s future still, seemingly, up in the air.
Thursday 15 February: Red Bull launch car for 2024 season
21-23 February: Preseason testing in Bahrain
Friday 23 February: New season of Drive to Survive available on Netflix
1-3 March: Bahrain Grand Prix
Christian Horner - latest: Lando Norris confident he can take title fight to Max Verstappen
Lando Norris insists he can take the championship fight to Max Verstappen after declaring the Dutchman’s Red Bull team as “beatable”.
McLaren emerged as the closest contender to Red Bull last year following an impressive mid-season turnaround with Norris scoring seven podiums.
The 24-year-old, gearing up for his sixth season on the Formula One grid, last month committed his future to McLaren by signing a contract extension which will keep him with the British team for at least the next three seasons.
Red Bull won all but one of the 22 rounds last season, with Verstappen cruising to his third world title in as many years.
But speaking at McLaren’s car launch on Wednesday, Norris said: “If you were to ask, ‘are Red Bull beatable?’ I am going to have to say ‘yes’.”
Christian Horner - latest: Will Red Bull face a more challenging 2024 season?
Speaking before the allegations were made, Christian Horner suggested that he expects a much more competitive season this year after Red Bull dominated the 2024 campaign.
“I couldn’t have imagined it in a million years,” Horner said of his team’s season, which saw Max Verstappen break records on his way to a third consecutive F1 crown.
“I don’t think we’ll ever see a repeat, certainly not in our lifetimes, of what we managed to achieve [last] year with a car that’s managed the kind of dominance of RB19 [the 2023 car].
“I’m fully expecting with stable regulations, [there’ll be] diminishing returns for us [this year] because I think we got to the top of the curve quicker than others.
“The field is going to converge. For us, it’s difficult to know who that will be. Will it be McLaren? Will it be Ferrari? Will it be Mercedes? It keeps moving around behind us. But that’s what we’re fully expecting going into [this] year.”
“There’s always a reset as you go into the following year. I’m convinced that you’ll see a lot more cars that look like the RB19 philosophy going into next year. If you stand still in this business, you tend to be going backwards. I think we have got up that curve quicker than others, but we’re into a law of diminishing returns.”
Christian Horner latest - Start time and how to watch Red Bull 2024 launch
Red Bull are the 10th and final team to launch their 2024 F1 car on Thursday night - with team boss Christian Horner set to be present despite the current investigation into alleged “inappropriate behaviour.”
The world champions, who won 21 out of 22 races last year, will unveil the RB20 at their HQ in Milton Keynes with Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez also attending the event.
Red Bull are live-streaming the reveal of their car at 7:30pm (GMT) on Thursday evening, with interviews with the drivers and Horner following half an hour later.
PROFILE - Christian Horner: The Red Bull F1 Drive to Survive star married to Spice Girl Geri Halliwell
Christian Horner’s influence on Formula One – from the 31-year-old hotshot team principal in 2005 to unmissable mainstay of the paddock nearly 20 years on – is unquestionable. The Red Bull boss was tasked with a monumental mission when he was put in charge of the energy drink giant’s peculiar foray into the pinnacle of world motorsport in the mid-2000s. The castle he has built since has been stratospherically impressive.
Case in point was last year’s near-perfect season, winning 21 out of 22 races. It has all been, perhaps, even beyond his own lofty aspirations.
But it could all come crumbling down. As details emerged last Monday, Horner is now subject to an investigation by Red Bull’s parent company, Red Bull GmbH, after a complaint of “inappropriate behaviour” was made by a female colleague. Horner strongly denies the allegations.
F1 Drive to Survive: Season 6 release date and everything you need to know
For the sixth year running, Drive to Survive will air on Netflix as the cameras show behind-the-scenes access following the Formula 1 circus around the world.
Season six will follow the trials and tribulations of the 2023 F1 season, with another 10 episodes focusing on the 10 teams and 20 drivers.
The 2023 season was a year dominated by Max Verstappen, with the Red Bull driver winning 19 out of 22 races. The Dutchman – who refused to appear in series four in protest over the various narratives the series produces – is set to feature, alongside team-mate Sergio Perez and boss Christian Horner.
Lando Norris given target by McLaren boss for 2024 after unveiling new car
McLaren‘s new MCL38 Formula 1 car made its track debut at a soggy Silverstone on Wednesday with team chief executive Zak Brown setting out a target of wins as well as podiums this season.
The former champions finished fourth overall in 2023 with Britain’s Lando Norris and Australian rookie Oscar Piastri.
Norris finished on the podium seven times, including six second places, while Piastri was second in Qatar and third in Japan.
“We feel good, it’s been a good winter. We’re happy with the development,” Brown told Sky Sports television. “It feels like we’ve continued on our development pace from where we were in the second half of last year.
“So as long as the data is accurate I think we should start pretty strong. Of course you never know what the competition is doing but we definitely feel we’ve taken a step forward.”
