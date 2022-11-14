Christian Horner refuses to divulge why Max Verstappen ignored team orders in Brazil

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Red Bull team boss Christian Horner refused to reveal why Max Verstappen ignored team orders during the final stages of Sunday’s Brazilian Grand Prix.

Verstappen, who secured his second world title last month in Japan, was running in sixth place having overtaken a struggling Perez in the closing stages of an entertaining race at Interlagos.

However, with Fernando Alonso in fifth too far out in front, Red Bull ordered Verstappen to let Perez by - with the Mexican in a fight with Charles Leclerc to secure second in the World Championship.

Yet the Dutchman refused, saying over team radio he “has his reasons” for now obeying the pit wall instruction. And after a fiery team meeting in the paddock afterwards, Horner did not elaborate on Verstappen’s reasoning, insisting that the discussions will remain “behind closed doors.”

“We discuss these things internally,” Horner told Sky.

“The drivers have spoken about it, they’re very clear. For us, Checo is now tied on points with Charles. Ferrari didn’t swap their cars round.

“I’m not going to go into what we discuss behind closed doors. The drivers discussed it, shook hands. We work as a team, our priority is to get Checo runner-up in the Championship. It’s a straight fight between Checo and Charles.

“Checo’s done a phenomenal job all year, he deserves that second place. We’ll do our best to support that. We discuss it behind closed doors, we’ll discuss it as a larger group in the debrief later. The bigger discussion is why were we missing the pace today.”

Red Bull team boss Christian Horner refused to reveal why Max Verstappen ignored team orders (Getty Images)

Verstappen ignored the instruction from his race engineer Gianpiero Lambiase, meaning Perez goes into the final race next week in Abu Dhabi level on points with Leclerc, instead of in front. Red Bull are targeting a one-two finish in the Drivers Championship for the first time.

When asked by Lambiase why he didn’t let his team-mate through, Verstappen bluntly said over team radio: “I told you already last time. You guys don’t ask that again to me. OK, are we clear about that? I gave my reasons and I stand by it.”

Perez, who memorably defended superbly against Lewis Hamilton to help Verstappen in Abu Dhabi last year, blasted the Dutchman over his team radio channel.

“Thank you for that guys, thank you,” he said. “He [Verstappen] shows who he really is.”

Verstappen ignored an instruction to let Sergio Perez overtake him (Getty Images)

Verstappen slo refused to divulge what his reasoning was for not helping out his team-mate as he spoke to the media afterwards.

“I’m not going to say why,” he told Sky F1. “It’s more important as a team that we put everything on the table and we move forward. If there’s a chance to help him [Perez] I will.

“I understand why he is disappointed but they also have to understand my reasons. I’m not going to say. Everyone understood it, we are professional enough to move forward.”

Perez, however, was at a loss to explain why Verstappen opted not to help him in his fight for second, with Leclerc finishing fourth at Interlagos.

“No idea, maybe you should ask him about it,” Perez said. “Nothing to say really. After all I’ve done for him it’s a bit disappointing to be honest. I’m really surprised.”