Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Christian Horner refuses to divulge why Max Verstappen ignored team orders in Brazil

Verstappen opted not to help out team-mate Sergio Perez on the final lap of the race at Interlagos

Kieran Jackson
Formula 1 Correspondent
Monday 14 November 2022 12:01
Comments
Red Bull guilty of 'minor' Formula One financial rules breach

Red Bull team boss Christian Horner refused to reveal why Max Verstappen ignored team orders during the final stages of Sunday’s Brazilian Grand Prix.

Verstappen, who secured his second world title last month in Japan, was running in sixth place having overtaken a struggling Perez in the closing stages of an entertaining race at Interlagos.

However, with Fernando Alonso in fifth too far out in front, Red Bull ordered Verstappen to let Perez by - with the Mexican in a fight with Charles Leclerc to secure second in the World Championship.

Yet the Dutchman refused, saying over team radio he “has his reasons” for now obeying the pit wall instruction. And after a fiery team meeting in the paddock afterwards, Horner did not elaborate on Verstappen’s reasoning, insisting that the discussions will remain “behind closed doors.”

“We discuss these things internally,” Horner told Sky.

Recommended

“The drivers have spoken about it, they’re very clear. For us, Checo is now tied on points with Charles. Ferrari didn’t swap their cars round.

“I’m not going to go into what we discuss behind closed doors. The drivers discussed it, shook hands. We work as a team, our priority is to get Checo runner-up in the Championship. It’s a straight fight between Checo and Charles.

“Checo’s done a phenomenal job all year, he deserves that second place. We’ll do our best to support that. We discuss it behind closed doors, we’ll discuss it as a larger group in the debrief later. The bigger discussion is why were we missing the pace today.”

Red Bull team boss Christian Horner refused to reveal why Max Verstappen ignored team orders

(Getty Images)

Verstappen ignored the instruction from his race engineer Gianpiero Lambiase, meaning Perez goes into the final race next week in Abu Dhabi level on points with Leclerc, instead of in front. Red Bull are targeting a one-two finish in the Drivers Championship for the first time.

When asked by Lambiase why he didn’t let his team-mate through, Verstappen bluntly said over team radio: “I told you already last time. You guys don’t ask that again to me. OK, are we clear about that? I gave my reasons and I stand by it.”

Perez, who memorably defended superbly against Lewis Hamilton to help Verstappen in Abu Dhabi last year, blasted the Dutchman over his team radio channel.

“Thank you for that guys, thank you,” he said. “He [Verstappen] shows who he really is.”

Verstappen ignored an instruction to let Sergio Perez overtake him

(Getty Images)

Verstappen slo refused to divulge what his reasoning was for not helping out his team-mate as he spoke to the media afterwards.

“I’m not going to say why,” he told Sky F1. “It’s more important as a team that we put everything on the table and we move forward. If there’s a chance to help him [Perez] I will.

“I understand why he is disappointed but they also have to understand my reasons. I’m not going to say. Everyone understood it, we are professional enough to move forward.”

Recommended

Perez, however, was at a loss to explain why Verstappen opted not to help him in his fight for second, with Leclerc finishing fourth at Interlagos.

“No idea, maybe you should ask him about it,” Perez said. “Nothing to say really. After all I’ve done for him it’s a bit disappointing to be honest. I’m really surprised.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in