Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Max Verstappen disobeys Red Bull team orders with Sergio Perez fuming at Brazilian Grand Prix

Verstappen ignored instructions to allow Perez to pass him on the final lap of the race

Kieran Jackson
Formula 1 Correspondent
Sunday 13 November 2022 21:02
Comments
Max Verstappen’s F1 Records

Max Verstappen insisted he “has his reasons” after disobeying team orders from the Red Bull pit wall to allow Sergio Perez to pass him on the final lap of Sunday’s Brazilian Grand Prix.

The double world champion, who had overtaken a struggling Perez towards the end of a chaotic race, was told to let the Mexican through to claim fifth place, with Perez battling with Charles Leclerc for second place in the World Championship.

Yet Verstappen ignored the instruction from race engineer Gianpiero Lambiase, meaning Perez goes into the final race next week in Abu Dhabi level on points with Leclerc, instead of in front.

When asked by Lambiase why he didn’t let his team-mate through, Verstappen bluntly said over team radio: “I told you already last time. You guys don’t ask that again to me.

“OK, are we clear about that? I gave my reasons and I stand by it.”

Recommended

Perez, who memorably defended superbly against Lewis Hamilton to help Verstappen in Abu Dhabi last year, blasted the Dutchman.

“Thank you for that guys, thank you,” he said. “He shows who he really is.”

After a fiery team meeting shortly after the conclusion of the race, Verstappen refused to divulge what his reasoning was for not helping out his team-mate.

“I’m not going to say why,” he told Sky F1. “It’s more important as a team that we put everything on the table and we move forward. If there’s a chance to help him [Perez] I will.

Max Verstappen insisted he “has his reasons” after disobeying team orders

(Sky Sports F1 /Twitter)

“I understand why he is disappointed but they also have to understand my reasons. I’m not going to say. Everyone understood it, we are professional enough to move forward.”

Recommended

Perez, however, was at a loss to explain why Verstappen opted not to help him in his fight for second, in what would be a Formula 1 best season for the 32-year-old.

“No idea, maybe you should ask him about it,” he said. “Nothing to say really. After all I’ve done for him it’s a bit disappointing to be honest. I’m really surprised.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in