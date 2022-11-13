✕ Close Hamilton Hopeful Of Mercedes ‘Fight Back’ Next Season

George Russell brilliantly fought his way past Max Verstappen to take the first win of his Formula One career in Saturday’s sprint race to claim pole position for the Brazilian Grand Prix later today.

Russell hounded Verstappen for a number of thrilling laps at Interlagos before making his move stick between Turns 3 and 4 to triumph for Mercedes - he will start first for Sunday’s race, with Lewis Hamilton alongside him after Carlos Sainz’s five-place grid penalty.

The 24-year-old British driver kept his composure to take the chequered flag 3.9 seconds clear of Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz, with Lewis Hamilton passing Verstappen on lap 20 to take third. Pole-sitter Kevin Magnussen took the chequered flag in eighth.

Magnussen sprung the shock of the season when he claimed the first pole of his career in Friday night’s rain-affected qualifying. But the 30-year-old Dane’s dreams of following up his maiden pole with his first win were over on the start of lap three when Verstappen cruised past him on the run down to Turn 1.