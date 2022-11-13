F1 Brazilian Grand Prix LIVE: Lewis Hamilton eyes first win of 2022 with George Russell on pole
Follow Brazilian Grand Prix updates and timings as George Russell starts on pole with Mercedes team-mate Lewis Hamilton alongside him
George Russell brilliantly fought his way past Max Verstappen to take the first win of his Formula One career in Saturday’s sprint race to claim pole position for the Brazilian Grand Prix later today.
Russell hounded Verstappen for a number of thrilling laps at Interlagos before making his move stick between Turns 3 and 4 to triumph for Mercedes - he will start first for Sunday’s race, with Lewis Hamilton alongside him after Carlos Sainz’s five-place grid penalty.
The 24-year-old British driver kept his composure to take the chequered flag 3.9 seconds clear of Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz, with Lewis Hamilton passing Verstappen on lap 20 to take third. Pole-sitter Kevin Magnussen took the chequered flag in eighth.
Magnussen sprung the shock of the season when he claimed the first pole of his career in Friday night’s rain-affected qualifying. But the 30-year-old Dane’s dreams of following up his maiden pole with his first win were over on the start of lap three when Verstappen cruised past him on the run down to Turn 1.
Follow F1 updates with The Independent - the race starts at 6pm (GMT)
F1 Brazilian Grand Prix: Toto Wolff reveals when Lewis Hamilton will extend his Mercedes deal
Lewis Hamilton will extend his contract at Mercedes in a “quiet time over winter”, says team boss Toto Wolff.
The seven-time world champion’s current deal with the Silver Arrows - a team he has been with since leaving McLaren ahead of the 2013 season - expires at the end of the 2023 campaign.
The 37-year-old, despite his numerous interests outside of racing, has been vocal about lengthening his stay in Formula 1 and Wolff revealed after the Mexican Grand Prix that fresh terms will be agreed after the 2022 season concludes in Abu Dhabi in two weeks’ time.
“We haven’t started having talks, we want to definitely finish the season and then find some quiet time over the winter like we have done last time around, that literally started in the winter holidays and lasted over two months,” Wolff said.
“We haven’t done that. But he’s much more than a driver to us now. Although we’re not talking about a career end, it’s also important to speak about his role as an ambassador for Mercedes and the many sponsors that we have, and the implication he can have in our wider audience.”
F1 Brazilian Grand Prix: Starting grid for today’s race!
What is the starting grid?
1. George Russell
2. Lewis Hamilton
3. Max Verstappen
4. Sergio Perez
6. Lando Norris
7. Carlos Sainz*
8. Kevin Magnussen
10. Pierre Gasly
11. Daniel Ricciardo
12. Mick Schumacher
13. Zhou Guanyu
14. Valtteri Bottas
15. Yuki Tsunoda
16. Lance Stroll
17. Esteban Ocon
18. Fernando Alonso
19. Nicholas Latifi
20. Alex Albon
*denotes grid penalty
F1 Brazilian Grand Prix: Lewis Hamilton targets ‘dream’ win in Brazil as Mercedes lock out front row
Lewis Hamilton set himself the target of completing his “greatest dream” by winning Sunday’s Brazilian Grand Prix.
George Russell will start the penultimate race of the season from pole position after he claimed the first Formula One victory of his career in Saturday’s frenetic 24-lap dash in Interlagos.
But Hamilton joins his Mercedes team-mate on the front row after he drove from eighth to third, and then took advantage of second-placed Carlos Sainz’s grid penalty for an engine change. Hamilton, who earlier this week became an honorary citizen of Brazil, was roared on by the Sao Paulo crowd as he charged through the field.
And the seven-time world champion said: “This has been a very humbling week for me. I have been so warmly welcomed. My parents have messaged me, and they are so grateful to everyone in Brazil for the love they have given their kid.
“For sure, it is the greatest dream to get a win here. But it will be tough to race George tomorrow. Hopefully we will have a bit of a battle and take a one-two for the team.”
Hamilton, 37, embraced Russell as the Mercedes pair celebrated their finest afternoon of a turbulent campaign. Russell will be seeking to earn his first Grand Prix triumph on Sunday, while a victory for Hamilton would keep his unique record of winning a race in every season of his career alive.
F1 Brazilian Grand Prix: Sprint race report!
George Russell brilliantly fought his way past Max Verstappen to take the first win of his Formula One career in Saturday’s sprint race to claim pole position for the Brazilian Grand Prix. Russell hounded Verstappen for a number of thrilling laps at Interlagos before making his move stick between Turns 3 and 4 to triumph for Mercedes.
The 24-year-old British driver kept his composure to take the chequered flag 3.9 seconds clear of Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz, with Lewis Hamilton passing Verstappen on lap 20 to take third. Pole-sitter Kevin Magnussen took the chequered flag in eighth.
Magnussen sprung the shock of the season when he claimed the first pole of his career in Friday night’s rain-affected qualifying.
But the 30-year-old Dane’s dreams of following up his maiden pole with his first win were over on the start of lap three when Verstappen cruised past him on the run down to Turn 1.
Verstappen was one of only two drivers to start the race on the slower, but more durable medium tyres. However, the peculiar move totally backfired on the double world champion with Russell, on the soft rubber, the speedier man.
By lap 12, Russell was crawling all over the back of Verstappen’s Red Bull and the Mercedes driver looked to have got the job done on the run down to Turn 4, only for Verstappen to hold firm.
The following lap, Russell tried his luck again but Verstappen defended for his life to cling on to the lead. But his defence ended two laps later when Russell got the better exit out of the sweeping left-hander third bend to accelerate ahead of Verstappen for the lead.
