Max Verstappen races to a “different set of limits” when faced with Lewis Hamilton on track, claims F1 pundit Martin Brundle.

Verstappen and Hamilton, arch rivals for the World Championship in 2021, clashed in the Brazilian Grand Prix on Sunday straight after a safety car period, with two-time world champion Verstappen receiving a five-second penalty.

The duo clashed numerous times last year, most notably at Imola, Silverstone and Monza, as they fought thrillingly for the world title won by Verstappen in dramatic and controversial fashion on the last lap of the season-finale at Abu Dhabi.

Yet Sky F1 pundit and ex-Formula 1 driver Brundle says the evidence suggests the Dutchman competes differently with seven-time world champion Hamilton compared to anyone else on the grid.

“I have no doubt that Max has a different set of limits when in combat with Lewis, and Lewis has similarly decided to fight fire with fire,” Brundle said, in his Sky Sports column.

“And so inevitably they hit [in Brazil] but continued. The stewards said Lewis could have given ‘a little more space’, and in my view Max could have taken even more kerb, or indeed lifted off the throttle but that’s not racing.

“The stewards decided it was predominantly Max’s fault and he got a five-second penalty and a pit stop for a new nose. I thought it was a racing incident. Lewis’ car was a bit scruffy but all the fast bits were intact and he set off in spectacular recovery mode.”

Max Verstappen collided with Lewis Hamilton during the Brazilian Grand Prix (AP)

Hamilton recovered to finish second, completing a one-two for Mercedes as George Russell earned his first win in Formula 1, while Verstappen finished sixth.

However, Verstappen ignored team orders late on and refused to let Red Bull team-mate Sergio Perez - vying for second place in the World Championship - overtake him.

“This is not a popularity contest, it’s the brutal world of F1, but you still need friends and respect,” Brundle noted on Verstappen’s rebuttal.

“Giving Sergio a meagre sixth place when the championship is already in his pocket would have cost Max nothing. It’s the second boomerang in two races which has come back to hit Max pretty hard.”