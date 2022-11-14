Why Max Verstappen’s self-absorption will come back to haunt him

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Another week in Formula 1, another week where the spotlight is on this year’s double world champions for all the wrong reasons. After the cost-cap saga and Sky Sports boycott which has overshadowed Red Bull’s imperious march to Drivers and Constructors glory in the past month, Christian Horner’s team have now completed an unwanted hat-trick. That spotlight shows no signs of dimming.

Max Verstappen’s refusal to obey team orders in the final stages of Sunday’s Brazilian Grand Prix, ignoring an instruction from his trusted race engineer Gianpiero Lambiase to make way for Sergio Perez, is as selfish as it is ill-considered. Unpicking the Dutchman’s indiscretion is multi-faceted but, ultimately, none of them come up in favour of a driver who is doing his reputation no favours despite a year of record-breaking achievement.

First, let’s analyse Verstappen’s potential reasoning, a point of contention he refused to reveal when speaking to the media afterwards. Over team radio, he bluntly stated he “has his reasons” for not allowing Perez – fighting for second in the World Championship against Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc – to take sixth place. More to the point, Red Bull are fighting to secure their first ever one-two finish in the standings.

Quite inevitably, the discussion quickly turned to why: what was Verstappen’s motive to hold position and secure an extra two points? No race win, or podium, was in the pipeline this time, with George Russell dominant in leading home a Mercedes one-two.

One possible answer is lingering distaste in the Verstappen camp surrounding Perez’s victory in Monaco in May. That’s right, over five months ago.

The Mexican claimed victory at the tightest circuit on the F1 calendar, but only after crashing his car in qualifying. A shunt which resulted in a red flag and Perez starting in third, a spot ahead of Verstappen. A foul-up at Ferrari a day later with their strategy saw Perez claim his third victory in F1.

Yet reports have emerged since that Perez has admitted to Horner and Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko that he deliberately crashed his car, with telemetry supposedly to match that claim.

Whether this is the primary reason Verstappen acted in such a manner in Sao Paulo is actually irrelevant. Because either it was out of spite for an incident which did not cost him on his charge to the world title, or it was an indication that there are no team orders at Red Bull.

Max Verstappen’s short-sightedness is foolish on a number of counts (Getty Images)

Indeed, Verstappen’s quip – “you guys don’t ask that again to me – OK, are we clear about that?” – implies that those calling the shots are in fact not on the Red Bull pit wall but, rather, in car No 1.

Yet focusing on Verstappen’s motive is in fact missing the point altogether. Perez’s fury after the race that his team-mate did not step aside came, understandably, accompanied with a line of: “after all I’ve done for him.”

After all who can forget the Mexican’s unforgettable defence against Lewis Hamilton in Abu Dhabi last year, which gifted Verstappen a route back into the Grand Prix. Twice in 2021, he was instructed to claim the fastest lap late on in the race, with the sole intention of taking a point away from Hamilton.

More recently this year, Perez stepped aside for Verstappen in Barcelona despite protesting that it was “very unfair”. In Baku a month later, the 32-year-old refused to fight the Dutchman when both were in prime position for the race win.

Why would Sergio Perez help his team-mate out next year? (Getty Images)

Perez has nobly accepted his role as de facto No 2 driver at Red Bull; a mid-season slump highlights that he consistently cannot match the pace of Verstappen, particularly in this breed of Red Bull car.

Yet with a second world title long wrapped up and Perez fighting for a career-best finish, could Verstappen allow his team-mate two extra points – and a two-point lead to Leclerc going into the season finale this weekend? No, no he couldn’t. Instead, Perez and Leclerc are all-square.

Verstappen’s short-sightedness – and self-absorption – is foolish on a number of counts. Red Bull have made it clear that their priority this season is now to help Perez, a popular member of the team, to achieve second place. The 25-year-old’s decision on Sunday is a throwback to the immaturity and impulsiveness at times evident in 2021; attributes which seemed a thing of the past.

But for Verstappen himself, this act of unwise defiance will not be forgotten - and the consequences could be far-reaching. Chances are it will come back to haunt him, in a 2023 season which should be more closely fought and a sport which comes down to fine margins. Perez would be just in thinking “one rule for me, another rule for Max.” Say next year, embroiled in a title race with Mercedes and Ferrari, would Verstappen need help from Perez? And if so, frankly, why would Perez – a 12-year veteran in the sport – go all out to support his team-mate ever again?

Fittingly, the paddock rolls back to Abu Dhabi now for the final race of 2022, the scene of Perez’s most iconic act of teamwork last year. The Dutchman should hope and pray second place doesn’t come down to two points in Leclerc’s favour. Because while the focus should be on Mercedes’ rejuvenation, Red Bull have again taken undesirable headlines at the end of their season for the ages.