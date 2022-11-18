F1 practice LIVE: Lewis Hamilton targets strong showing on return to Abu Dhabi
Follow all the build-up to first practice at the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
Lewis Hamilton returns to the scene of the toughest moment of his career as the 2022 F1 season concludes with the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix this weekend.
The Mercedes driver - who has one more shot at preserving his year-on-year win record in Formula 1 - missed out on a record-breaking eighth world title in 2021 in thrilling and controversial circumstances at Yas Marina, as Max Verstappen benefited from a botched safety car and lapped cars procedure to overtake Hamilton on the final lap.
Verstappen has cruised to a second world title this year but comes into the season finale under a dark cloud, after disobeying team orders in not allowing Sergio Perez to pass him in the closing stages of the Brazilian Grand Prix last Sunday.
Perez is level on points with Charles Leclerc in the battle for second place in the World Championship, while Mercedes are just 19 points off Ferrari in the Constructors’ Standings after George Russell led a one-two finish at Interlagos.
Follow F1 updates live with The Independent - FP1 starts at 10am (GMT)
Mayhem, mischief and Masi: Abu Dhabi, one year on
The stage was set.
Billed as the Decider in the Desert, the 2021 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix was the final chapter in a Formula 1 season for the ages. Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton were battered and bruised – but still in the fight. Level quite astoundingly on 369.5 points after 21 races, it all came down to this.
Now, as F1 returns to Abu Dhabi for the first time since that thrilling and controversial finale last year, The Independent revisits the story of Sunday 12 December 2021 from the eyes of those at the Yas Marina Circuit and around the world as history played out in a conclusion nobody could have foreseen...
As Formula 1 returns to Abu Dhabi, Kieran Jackson revisits the spectacle and the scandal of the sport’s most dramatic finale between Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton
Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
Good morning and welcome to The Independent’s coverage of the final Formula 1 race of the season. The Abu Dhabi Grand Prix gets underway today with two practice sessions at 10am and 1pm.
Mercedes come into the race having secured their first victory of the year when George Russell took top spot on the podium in Brazil. It’s been a difficult season for the team as they’ve struggled to get the best out of the W13 but there is hope that they’ve finally cracked it. Russell’s teammate, Lewis Hamilton, returns to Abu Dhabi one-year on from the lowest moment of his career when Max Verstappen snatched the World Championship away from him on the final lap of the final race in 2021. Can Hamilton earn some redemption this weekend?
We’ll have all the coverage and updates from both practice sessions so stick with us.
