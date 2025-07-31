Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Red Bull adviser Helmut Marko has revealed that Christian Horner was primarily dismissed from his role as team principal due to performance reasons.

Horner was relieved of his duties as Red Bull F1 CEO and team principal three weeks ago after 20 years at the helm.

It brought to an end a tumultuous 18 months for the team, with a divide forming within the management structure despite Max Verstappen claiming his fourth world championship last year.

Yet with Red Bull languishing in fourth place in the constructors’ standings, long-term adviser Marko insisted Horner’s dismissal was down to this under-performance.

"The decision was made by the management, that is, Oliver Mintzlaff,” Marko told Sky Germany. "We informed Christian Horner of it in London.

“At the same time, we officially thanked him for 20 years and eight world titles. It was the result of various factors. But primarily, performance was not quite where it should be."

Horner was replaced by Laurent Mekies, formerly team principal at sister team Racing Bulls. Mekies took charge of the team for the first time at the Belgian Grand Prix last weekend and experienced his first victory with Verstappen’s sprint race win.

open image in gallery Christian Horner was removed as Red Bull team principal and CEO earlier this month ( PA )

open image in gallery Helmut Marko (left) said Horner was dismissed due to performance reasons ( PA )

"Luckily, we were able to bring in Laurent Mekies from within the Red Bull family, his role will be significantly more focused - primarily on racing,” Marko, 82, added.

"He's an excellent engineer, which is a good fit considering the complex technology in Formula 1.

"We've already seen that he communicates very well with the staff. We're hopeful that we can gradually return to the top."

F1 heads to Budapest for the Hungarian Grand Prix this weekend, the last race before the summer break.