Christian Horner ‘receives £80m pay-out from Red Bull’ – and can return to F1 next year

Christian Horner has received a reported payout of more than £80m from Red Bull and has officially left the company on Monday.

Horner was relieved of his operational duties as F1 team principal and CEO back in July, after 20 years with the Milton Keynes-based team, having lost a power struggle. No specific reason was officially given for his exit.

Horner, technically, has remained a Red Bull employee in the two months since and had a contract in place until 2030. However, after negotiations spanning several weeks, the 51-year-old has now officially left the company, with The Times reporting that Horner has received more than £80m.

open image in gallery Christian Horner officially left Red Bull on Monday ( Getty )

The report adds that Horner can also return to Formula One next year. He has been linked with a move to Alpine, led by close friend Flavio Briatore and based close to his home in Oxfordshire.

Red Bull confirmed in a statement on Monday morning that Horner has officially left the company, with Horner himself adding: “Leading Red Bull Racing has been an honour and privilege.

“I’m incredibly proud of what we achieved as a team, breaking records and reaching heights no one would ever believe were possible – and I will forever carry that with me.

“However, for me, my biggest satisfaction has been assembling and leading the most amazing group of talented and driven individuals and seeing them flourish.”

Red Bull GmbH has been approached for further comment.

Horner had been in charge of the team since its inception in Formula One in 2005, leading them to six constructors’ titles and eight drivers’ crowns.

open image in gallery Horner, 51, is married to Spice Girl pop star Geri Halliwell ( Getty )

open image in gallery Horner fell out with Max Verstappen’s father, Jos ( Getty )

But just one year on from the personal scandal involving alleged “inappropriate behaviour” with a female colleague – an accusation he was cleared of twice after two internal investigations – Horner was relieved of his duties in July, after the British Grand Prix.

Horner, who is married to Spice Girl pop star Geri Halliwell, was replaced as CEO of Red Bull Racing by Laurent Mekies, formerly the team principal at sister team Racing Bulls.

Mekies has recently overseen an upturn in form for Red Bull, with Max Verstappen winning the last two races in Azerbaijan and Italy. The four-time world champion is now just 69 points behind championship leader Oscar Piastri with seven races to go.

Horner fell out with Verstappen’s outspoken father, Jos, when embroiled in the scandal at the start of last season. Star driver Verstappen, in the weeks after Horner’s departure, confirmed he would stay at Red Bull for the 2026 season.

open image in gallery Max Verstappen has won the last two races under the leadership of Laurent Mekies ( Getty )

Horner added: “I wish Laurent, Max, Yuki and all of the Red Bull Technology Group the very best for the future. I am confident they will, as ever, deliver success on the track, for our fans, and continue to push to the maximum.”

Red Bull CEO of corporate projects and investments, Oliver Mintzlaff, said: “We would like to thank Christian for his exceptional work over the last 20 years.

“With his tireless commitment, experience, expertise and innovative thinking, he has been instrumental in establishing Red Bull Racing as one of the most successful and attractive teams in Formula One.

“Thank you for everything, Christian, and you will forever remain an important part of our team history.”