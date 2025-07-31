Max Verstappen commits future to Red Bull for 2026 F1 season

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Max Verstappen has ended speculation over his short-term future by insisting he will stay at Red Bull for the 2026 F1 season.

Four-time F1 world champion Verstappen, who has a £50m-a-deal until the end of the 2028 season, has been strongly linked with Mercedes in recent months ahead of a new set of F1 regulations next year, with the Silver Arrows the rumoured frontrunners. Mercedes boss Toto Wolff has previously declared his interest in signing one of the sport’s generational talents.

Verstappen has also only won two races this year in a car which is the fourth-quickest on the grid and, as detailed by The Independent on Tuesday, the Dutchman has an exit clause allowing him to leave if he is lower than third in the drivers’ standings by the summer break.

Yet after Christian Horner was dismissed as team principal three weeks ago, and with Verstappen now guaranteed to be third after this weekend’s Hungarian Grand Prix, the 27-year-old has now put to bed all speculation ahead of round 14 in Budapest.

“I'm discussing with the team already the plans, the things that we want to change for next year, so that means that I'm also staying with the team for next year,” Verstappen said on Thursday.

"The thing is always that people are waffling so much throughout the whole season, while the only one that actually can or should speak is not speaking. That's me.

"And I do that on purpose because it makes no sense to start throwing things around, and actually that should be the same for everyone.

"Some people just like to stir the pot, some people just like to create drama. But, for me, it's always been quite clear, and also for next year.”

Max Verstappen will stay at Red Bull for 2026 ( Getty )

As a result, George Russell looks set to stay at Mercedes, alongside 18-year-old Italian rookie Kimi Antonelli. Both are currently out of contract at the end of the season.

The length of any new contracts for both drivers, whether it be a one-year extension or a multi-year contract, remains to be seen.

Wolff admitted last week in Spa that it was his “absolute priority” to tie down both Russell and Antonelli for 2026.

Meanwhile, Verstappen will be eyeing his first podium in four races at Budapest this weekend, the last round before the summer break.