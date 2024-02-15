Helmut Marko breaks silence on Red Bull’s Christian Horner investigation

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Red Bull senior advisor Helmut Marko has broken his silence over the Christian Horner investigation.

The F1 team’s boss is being investigated by Red Bull Racing’s parent company Red Bull GmbH over alleged behavioural grounds.

There is very little detail surrounding the complaints, with Horner strongly refuting all allegations made against him.

The 50-year-old attended a hearing in London last Friday, meeting with the external barrister appointed by Red Bull GmbH.

And Marko has reiterated that there is an “ongoing process,” though the Briton is on the ground in the factory at Milton Keynes.

As the F1 2024 campaign draws closer, Marko was quoted by OE24 on Horner’s situation and whether he will attend the RB20 launch.

“I can’t tell you that and I can’t say anything else on this subject,” Marko told OE24.

“As long as the investigation is ongoing or there is no result, you won’t hear anything from me. It is an ongoing process.”

However, Marko has also provided a confident outlook for the team ahead of the season opener in Bahrain on 2 March, despite expectations that Mercedes, Ferrari and even McLaren could provide a tougher challenge this season.

He added: “Fortunately, our car is ready and we are well prepared.”