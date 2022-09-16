For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Christian Horner insists Red Bull will not lose out long-term after talks with Porsche collapsed last week - with the team principal saying that the German manufacturer “were getting a little bit ahead of themselves.”

Championship leaders Red Bull had been in talks for months with Porsche about a potential deal from 2026, when new regulations come into play in Formula 1.

However, the German brand publicly announced last week that those discussions had bore no fruit, with Red Bull and their leading personnel keen to stay independent.

Horner said after the Italian Grand Prix in Monza that Porsche “were slightly getting a little bit ahead of themselves”, with no agreement ever signed, but delved into more detail why a partnership did not come to fruition.

“Obviously as we’ve been on this journey there’s been some discussion with Porsche along the way - a phenomenal company, great brand,” Horner told Sky F1. “But it was felt that the fit just isn’t quite right for where we’re going and the journey we’re on.”

“We are a race team fundamentally and that enables us to make quick decisions and react very quickly. I think we’ve seen on so many occasions manufacturers have been less autonomous in their decision-making.

“That was a key aspect of protecting what we have and how we operate, which has proved to be reasonably successful.”

Red Bull have formed their own powertrains company in Milton Keynes, with more than 300 people employed already, with a view to providing power units for the new engine rules in four years time.

“Our strategy to have engine and chassis all under one roof in one campus remains absolutely unchanged,” said Horner. “At no point was this dependent on the involvement of an investor or a manufacturer or an OEM (original equipment manufacturer).”

“Having done our due diligence we felt that actually we were in good shape, and with the recruitment that we’ve made technically we don’t feel at any real disadvantage to our competitor. We’re in a position with our recruitment and investment in the facility to do all aspects of the power unit. We’re pushing ahead. We’re not contingent or dependent on other potential partnerships.”

Audi, a fellow VW manufacturer, announced last month that they are joining F1 in 2026 and they are expected to join forces with Alfa Romeo.